New SSM bill really takes the cake

WE ARE all well aware that democracy and society have spoken here in Australia and the result was a reasonably resounding YES to marriage equality. Lots of people are happy about that, others less so, some are even quite disturbed and frightened by it all.

Which is understandable given it's a fairly big societal change for a lot of people to get their heads around, particularly if they've never had to, or wanted to, think about it before.

Now there's little chance of avoiding marriage equality in our day-to-day lives, which is kind of the point of acceptance. It becomes mainstream and in the case of marriage equality, after being a long time coming, our society will need to adjust to it fairly promptly as it will literally happen overnight.

If you didn't like thinking about it before, you're being forced to now, and a lot of people are feeling the pressure, and I don't just mean the garden-variety bigots.

In the firing line is anyone remotely associated with the wedding industry.

This includes anything or anyone, from religious organisations to car hire places to jewellers to reception venues operators.

But for some reason it always comes back to the cake makers when points are trying to be pressed and twisted.

Those damn cake scenarios seem to be the analogy of choice for the disgruntled. Not since Mike Willesee threw that birthday cake question into the under-prepared face of John 'GST' Hewson has the humble concoction been tossed around for such cause and effect.

What if a Christian baker who doesn't believe in marriage equality is forced to bake a wedding cake for Paul and Joe? Who will protect the baker's religious rights? It shouldn't matter if he made a 'dick' cake for that hen's night yesterday. So long as it's with the intention that that genital cake's end result will be for a straight, hetero ceremony. But a traditional marzipan, two-tiered fruit cake for Paul and Joe's special day? Sorry I can't help you. These bakers need our protection.

Or the Muslim baker for the same reasons? Given the well-known conservative views of the Islamic faith when it comes to marriage, I don't think gay couples will be purposely lining up outside Halal bakeries just to give them hell. Australians, in general, already have that caper covered. There are too many gay bakers around specialising in custom creations to see Paul and Joe affront the Habib family and demand a cake.

This also includes the majority of heterosexual people who support marriage equality. Chances are they will also support businesses that support marriage equality and avoid those who don't.

People are free to decide whether they want their bread baked by the same bakery that is happy to make Paul and Joe a cake or not. Much like the 'damned' postal vote, Australian society will dictate what kind of businesses will thrive in a community that supports marriage equality. You either move with the market and the times in which we live, or you don't and wear whatever those consequences mean socially and financially. People talk and Tweet these days. With these kinds of commercial arrangements, the market will deem what's appropriate.

The other gun being reached for is that of the marriage celebrant.

Being a marriage celebrant who refuses to marry a gay couple on personal moral grounds is bit like a doctor who refuses to operate on a terrorist who has blown up innocent people and is wounded in the process. Medical professionals are duty bound to save all lives without prejudice. Their Hippocratic oath. 'First do no harm' goes out the window if you immediately reject the patient, or the couple, on the grounds you don't like who they are.

You are in the business of marrying people, so really, if you don't like the new more inclusive legislation, maybe you should look for a new career. It's a civil ceremony, not a religious one, so refusing John and John Citizen the chance to legalise their union is pretty ordinary if that's your job.

Religious ceremonies are a different kettle of fish and loaves. The Catholic Church still refuses to marry divorcees, so it will come as no shock that they won't be flinging open their Gothic doors to same-sex marriage. Churches can also refuse to play a particular song too if they deem it inappropriate. Just because you dig it doesn't mean they have to and it's within their place to do that. If you don't like it, find another church like divorced Catholics do. The Anglicans have performed plenty of second-time-around wedding ceremonies for them and are likely to be more accommodating to same-sex marriage, so if one won't, another will.

So enough of this pre-emptive cherry picking under the banner of protecting religious freedoms. No gay couple would ask Fred Nile to officiate their ceremony, so stop implying this nonsense and get on with the passing of the bill. Religious freedoms aren't under threat but the challenges they face are. Bickering about bakers and wedding dress makers is just a distraction from what's really going on.

Changing the law to allow same-sex couples to marry means everyone is forced to examine their own beliefs and prejudices. You no longer have the luxury of just quietly opposing it, dismissing its legitimacy within your far-removed social circles or flat out ignoring it and hoping it will go away. Now you have to explain and defend your beliefs because it's here to stay and you may be confronted by it. Retaining that patronising silent privilege is no longer an option. Gay couples will soon have the same rights as you. And if that's a modern dilemma too hard to handle, best you start thinking about what you are going to do about it beyond the local bakehouse.