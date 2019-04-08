New stage opens Maclean's river front

FOR Lenore Parker, the McNaughton Pl boat ramp brings back memories of coming to school as an infant on the Ashby ferry.

"We'd walk up from Ashby, get the ferry and walk up to the schools from here,” she said.

"This was a great spot ... and it looks very different today but you can still visualise that ferry carrying the cars, trucks and people across.”

The second stage of the Maclean Riverside Precinct was opened by Mayor Jim Simmons and Member for Page Kevin Hogan yesterday and Ms Parker and other members of the Yaegl community were a pivotal part in its development.

"There's a lot of stories told of the Scottish heritage in town with the poles but not many of the first people who walked here,” she said.

"We wanted to bring this ancient river story alive in Maclean so that as we remember our stories, we want others to come and remember.”

The area is lead in by a yarning circle made out of rock and in the next stage there will be signs and art that will continue the stories and recognise the traditional stories.

The Federal Government provided the $1.8 million funding for the stage two development and Mr Hogan said the precinct would provide greater access to the river and be a drawcard for tourists.

"This is great news and will create a space for members of the community to meet and relax,” he said.

Cr Simmons said the project was like slowly unwrapping a Christmas present, where the present was access to the river.

"It is also more green space for the community and making Maclean a destination place for tourists and visitors, which will benefit our local businesses,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, Cr Simmons encouraged council general manager Ashley Lindsay to continue the river-front work, something he said he was "working on”.

Stage two includes redevelopment of the court house river front, foreshore promenade and Riverside Square, as well as the yarning circle, Aboriginal-themed artwork stencilled on paths and plants for a landscaped area behind Maclean Hotel.

In addition, a new boardwalk, pontoon, play equipment and toilet block will open up the vista of the Clarence River and provides access for pedestrians to enjoy the view.