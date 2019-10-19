New store keeps Grafton on full volume

UNLIKE eyesight, hearing loss is something you may not notice happening.

Bay Audio Grafton audiologist Nathan Turner said on average it takes seven years for adults to be diagnosed and treat hearing loss.

He said the brain was extremely good at correcting, but keeping on top of ear health was vital.

CHECK UP: Bay Audio audiologist Nathan Turner checks the hearing of store manager Michelle Bliss. Kathryn Lewis

The Grafton Shoppingworld store has only been open a month but it is already helping the town hear a little clearer with free five-minute hearing checks to over 26s.

Store manager Michelle Bliss said free checks complete with a visual print-out of the results were just all part of the "Bay difference".

The business started in Australia in 2007 with the first store in Queensland, and now boasts 82 stores along the east coast.

The nationwide business was born out of a vision of Peter and Anya Hutson to provide independent hearing solution expertise, and provide a complete hearing solution for customers.

Bay Audio is the leading provider of hearing solutions, with the Bay Audio Solution including hearing devices, unlimited aftercare and support for the life of the devices, membership to our battery club for half priced batteries, and a 90 day money back guarantee

Customers get access to the team seven days a week.

"The Jacaranda City is a wonderful place to live, and we have been providing hearing solutions to the community of Grafton for a number of years with our visiting clinician," Ms Bliss said.

The Bay Audio staff are excited to have opened the new store at Grafton Shoppingworld to provide convenient solutions to the community.