New stories revealed in FNQ yowie saga

THE tenant of the Tarzali farmhouse at the centre of a Tablelands yowie debate has come forward to reveal another mysterious creature lurking in the dark.

Jackie Liversidge took on the lease of the Hogan Rd property in 2016 but only revealed what happened at the home to Australian Yowie Research last month.

Ms Liversidge recounted hearing things being thrown on the house's roof and a "feelings of being watched in the bathroom and just something not being right".

But she didn't tell Australian Yowie Research the whole story.

Former Tarzali resident Jackie Liversidge described a creature similar to this image captured on a hunter's camera. Photo: WIRED WEB

"I don't want the story to be mixed up but it wasn't just three yowies there was another creature with them," she said.

"He was a strange looking pale white guy, like the one all over the internet caught on a hunter's camera. But it was black not white."

"The cheek bones were sunken and hollow but they never glowed, they were completely black."

"And it used to squat and just sit there and stare. We still can't believe we lived through it."

Owner of the house, Paul Russell, cast off reports of mysterious happenings in the area as totally explainable.

"She had problems with possums, they were making a hell of a racket. I think that her imagination has gone wild," he said.

"We have had that place for five years and there is no such thing as what she is talking about."

Mr Russell said he approached Dean Harrison from Australian Yowie Research and requested YouTube recording be taken down.

"You could see the property and there are other people living there now and they don't want people tramping around looking for some imaginary beast," he said.

However Ms Liversidge stands by her sighting of a "yowie family" at Tarzali.

"When I said the size of a chimpanzee that was just the baby one. The other one was nine foot high," she said.

Famous yowie hunters Dr Rex and Heather Gilroy will be hold a presentation and exhibition of plaster cast yowie footprints at the Cardwell UFO festival on August 10.

While in Far North Queensland Dr Gilroy will conduct a search of the Atherton Tablelands and north of Cooktown for evidence of yowies.

"We have forms of hominin (yowies) that have survived in the out of the way regions of the world," he said.