New suicide prevention app already a lifesaver

TUF DUO: Dr John and Elizabeth McIntosh have saved three lives since the launch of their Tuf Minds app.

TUF DUO: Dr John and Elizabeth McIntosh have saved three lives since the launch of their Tuf Minds app. Supplied

DOCTOR John McIntosh and his wife Dr Elizabeth McIntosh have already saved three lives with their TUFMINDs app.

The app, which provides information about suicide prevention and mental health, saved three lives over the Christmas period a month after it was launched, they said.

Dr Elizabeth McIntosh said it was humbling to know they have been able to help so many people.

"It's the ultimate reward when you've dedicated a lot of time into something, to see it working. Even if it had helped just one person it would have been worth the hours and hours of hard work," she said.

Dr John McIntosh said seeing the app have such a dramatic impact in such a short time was remarkable. "It's only been available for six weeks and just two per cent of Mackay's population has the app at the moment.

"If we can get 50 per cent of the population to download the app, imagine how many lives could be saved."

Dr John gave an example of how the app saved a life.

"A man had driven to an isolated field to gas himself. At the last minute he made a call to a close friend who had been through the TUFMINDs content and knew what to do. After two hours of speaking on the phone, the suicidal man had hope and agreed to download the app for immediate use," Dr John said.

Three major app updates are already in the works, including content targeted at children and information targeted at indigenous Australians.

Dr John McIntosh said the 24/7 availability of the TUFMINDs app was the reason it was so effective.

Need help? Download TUFMINDS on your smartphone, or contact Lifeline on 13 11 44.