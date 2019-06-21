First release of new sports car gone in 15 minutes

THE new Toyota Supra is seriously hot property.

The Japanese brand's reinvigorated sports car has drawn a lot of interest from local buyers and the maker has received thousands of expressions of interest.

Supra enthusiasts snapped up the 100 examples available this week in about 15 minutes. Toyota had previously discussed a ballot-style process to determine the first buyers in the face of intense interest.

But for those who have missed out there will be two more rounds of 100 vehicles each. The next round commences on July 17 at 12pm.

The new-generation sports coupe doesn't come cheap. The base version is priced from $84,900 (before on-road costs) and the top shelf GTS starts at $94,900. Which means Toyota generated close to $10m in sales in just 15 minutes.

This is almost three times the price for the brand's previous sports car, the 86, which launched at a bargain price of $29,990 in 2012.

Only 300 examples of the Supra will be available in 2019.

Both versions of the Supra are powered by a 3.0-litre turbo six-cylinder engine (250kW/500NM) built by BMW. This is good enough to propel the car to 100km/h in 4.4 seconds on the way to a top speed of 250km/h.

The Supra was co-developed with BMW and shares its underpinnings with the new Z4 convertible. A similarly-powered BMW Z4 costs about $30,000 more than the Toyota.

Toyota has crammed in a host of driver aids including autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, active cruise control and traffic sign recognition.

The two-seater is decked out inside with leather accented sports seats, head-up display and a 12-speaker stereo.

The Toyota Supra was co-developed with BMW.

Toyota is a dominant player in nearly every new car sales segment in Australia. The Japanese brand has sold nearly double the amount of vehicles through the first five months of the year as its closest rival Mazda. Toyota also had five of the top 10 best selling vehicles in May.

The Toyota Supra is sure to make its presence felt on the premium sports car segment once the brand gets it hands of larger numbers of the coupe.