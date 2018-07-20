New Tafe in Yamba announced

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons watches on as Clarence MP and Minister responsible for TAFE NSW Adam Marshall turn the first sod to mark construction of the new $5.88 million Connected Learning Centre at Yamba.

Yamba is set to benefit from enhanced vocational education and training opportunities with the NSW Government today announcing the establishment of a permanent TAFE NSW presence in Yamba.

Minister responsible for TAFE NSW Adam Marshall was today joined by Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis to announce the establishment of a state-of-the-art Connected Learning Centre (CLC) in Yamba and turn the first sod at the construction site.

Mr Marshall said the CLC would be a game changer for the region and empower students with greater education and training opportunities.

"This new $5.88 million TAFE NSW facility is set to transform education delivery in Yamba and across the Lower Clarence Valley region,” Mr Marshall said.

"For the first time ever students in Yamba will be able to access TAFE NSW's world-class education locally, ensuring they receive the training they need to become job ready and meet the skills needs of their local community.

"The NSW Government is committed to enhancing TAFE NSW's presence across rural and regional NSW, and I am absolutely delighted today's announcement will create better education access for students and help produce more skilled workers in the region.”

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the new TAFE facility would make a real difference to the local community.

"The future Yamba CLC will equip students with the skills, knowledge and connections to employers needed to support our local economy,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"Local residents have been calling for expanded educational opportunities for a long time and today I am thrilled the NSW Government has listened to that message and established a permanent TAFE NSW presence here in Yamba.”

The Yamba CLC is one of fourteen CLCs being rolled out across the State. To take a digital tour of a CLC visit www.tafensw.edu.au/clc.