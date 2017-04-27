New taskforce to speed up flying fox dispersal

CLARENCE Valley Council is set to create a committee aimed at speeding up the Maclean flying fox dispersal process.

The issue made its way into the Mayoral Minutes at the most recent council meeting on April 18 with a proposal from Mayor Jim Simmons to create a committee to help speed up the dispersal process.

"There is concern in the community that it is not being done quick enough," Cr Simmons said.

"There is not enough funding to enable it to go ahead quicker."

The ongoing issue with the flying fox population in Maclean has sparked a lot of community backlash with many urging and demanding Clarence Valley Council to respond with action.

Edwina Cameron has organised a public meeting at Maclean High School to try to get something done with the dispersal of the bats that hover over the school. Adam Hourigan

The committee would peruse all lawful means to disperse the flying fox camps from in and around affected residential zones and community facilities in the Valley.

The aim of the new committee will be to put pressure on the state and federal members, Chris Gulaptis and Kevin Hogan, to do something about the issue.

Chris Gulaptis speaks to the Maclean High bats meeting. Adam Hourigan

Deputy mayor Jason Kingsley said the living conditions of the people affected by the flying fox population in Maclean were appalling.

"Council doesn't have the financial capacity to combat this problem and the state and federal members need to stop ducking and weaving the issue," he said.

"If nothing else, this will further shine a light on the Maclean community and put further pressure on to the state and Federal Government."

Maclean High School Teachers Federation Australia rep John Ambrose speaks to the crowd at a meeting held at the school to discuss the bat population. Adam Hourigan

Cr Peter Ellem said other methods of combating the issue other than dispersal needed to considered.

"The dispersal concept is problematic, it will create problems further down the line for other communities," he said. "What it needs is the political will on the part of those two men to relocate the school and buy out the worst affected homes in the gully.

"The case for a new modern school, separate from the flying fox issues, is long overdue, I know from talking to teachers, parents and students they would welcome a new school."

Cr Greg Clancy and Cr Ellem voted against the new dispersal committee.