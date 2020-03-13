New technology driving cattle sales

NEW TECH: Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents used the online selling platform StockLive for the first time at their annual Breeder sale this year.

NEW technology has enhanced vendor returns as buyers at a recent breeder sale had to compete with online bids for the first time.

The Clarence Valley Select Female and Breeder Sale has once again proved to be one of the premier events to buy and sell quality breeding stock in the region.

There was hardly a spare seat around the ring at Grafton Saleyards as 512 females went up for sale, including 213 cows and calves. But the full house told only half the story.

The event marked the first time online selling platform StockLive was used at the saleyards.

The platform enabled Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents to live stream to buyers who could bid on stock remotely. By the end of the day it had attracted $139,000 in online sales.

“We are the first agents in the region to use the platform on a commercial basis and it was a big success. Of 113 lots, 55 of them received online bids,” Mitch Donovan said.

“I think we have really set a benchmark for our clients and I will be using it again at special sales.”

Mr Donovan said the market had been hugely successful considering the impact of the drought had him toying with the idea of a cancellation.

“We were just lucky enough to get the break (rain) with the sale coming up.”

The consistent rain had provided a welcome relief to the industry, boosting the confidence of buyers and sellers alike.

“Since the rain I was confident it was going to be strong and it went better than I expected, especially the cows and calves,” he said.

“We would like to thank the producers and the people that support the sale and look forward to seeing them once again on February 27, 2021.”

Top price on the day was paid for a pen of charbray cows and calves on account of Greenpark Charbrays, rocketing to $2800 and purchased by Cobram Farms from the Richmond Valley.

Other highlights included Scott and Trish Amon’s line for brahman cross cows with sappy charolais calves at foot topping at $2775 and averaging $2304 for 19 x 19.

Woodbrook Pastoral from Brooklana offered 47 x 47 angus and angus cross heifers and calves, selling from $2100 to $2500, at an average of $2268.

Preg tested heifers were also met with plenty of competition, with a top price of $2150 being achieved by Turtle Creek Bloodlines for a pen of red tag angus heifers PTIC to an angus bull.

Once again, charbrays were the top of the preg-tested cows with Greenpark Charbrays making to a top of $1800.

Un-joined heifers on account of Bon Bon Poll Herefords reached a high of $1750, while excellent brangus heifers on account of DC & LJ Essex sold for $1575, heading to new owner Brian Hartmann of Dungowan.