New Telstra network promises faster mobile internet

MOBILE phone users between Grafton and Maclean now have access to a faster mobile phone network.

Telstra has just launched its fastest mobile service in the Tyndale, Southgate, Lower Southgate and Lawrence region.

Called 4GX, the service should bring faster speeds and extra 4G coverage to the communities in its rollout area

Telstra area general manager Mike Marom said the introduction of 4GX services woould mean increased capacity for the local mobile network, giving locals improved and more consistent data speeds.

This would mean more social media and video, in more places with less delay and less buffering.

He said the introduction of 4GX was designed to ensure customers continue to enjoy the best coverage, network reliability and consistently fast speeds as more activity, more people and more devices come onto Telstra's mobile network.

"Our customers in Tyndale, Southgate, Lower Southgate and Lawrence are relying on mobile connectivity more than ever,” he said.

"The explosion in applications, shift towards mobile video consumption and use of mobiles in commerce means demand for connectivity continues to grow strongly.

"We're staying ahead of this demand by introducing 4GX to increase network capacity. This will allow us to continue to offer our local customers Australia's fastest1 and most reliable mobile service.

Mr Marom said as the first carrier to bring 4G mobile services to regional Australia, Telstra was aware how important high-speed mobile internet was to businesses, tourism and living amenity in regional centres.

He said 4GX sets a new benchmark in mobile internet speeds in Australia allowing people to download, share, stream and connect faster than ever. 4GX is based on Telstra's new 700MHz spectrum and delivers higher typical mobile speeds on compatible devices, allowing more Australians to experience ultra-fast mobile internet.

Mr Marom said it also used sophisticated LTE Advanced technology to bring together Telstra's 1800MHz and 700MHz 4G spectrum bands which increased mobile web speeds even further on compatible devices.

Customers using compatible devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Telstra Wi-Fi 4GX Advanced III in 4GX areas are set to enjoy typical download speeds of 5 to 150Mbps - which means top speeds three times as fast as those typically available on Telstra's existing 4G service.

The mark of high performance and reliable coverage

In 4GX areas, people with compatible devices can look forward to:

The fastest 4G speeds in Australia: Customers with 4GX category 9 devices can enjoy download speeds of between 5Mbps and 150Mbps. Customers with 4GX category 6 devices can enjoy download speeds of between 2Mbps and 100Mbps. Customers with 4GX category 4 devices can enjoy typical download speeds of between 2Mbps to 75Mbps.

Extra 4G coverage: 4GX will boost in-building coverage for 4G services bringing speedy mobile web access to more offices, bedrooms and lifts. And in regional areas, 4GX can go further than Telstra's existing 4G frequencies creating better 4G coverage.

More 4G to share: 4GX means additional 4G bandwidth so you can use even more devices and do more of the things you love at the same time.

Customers can ensure they are equipped with a 4GX device by looking for the 4GX tag online and in store.

Telstra customers can also find more about 4GX by heading here.