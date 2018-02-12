New therapy club seeks Lego donations

IF YOU'VE got some old Lego at home, it could be used to help improve the social skills and self-esteem of children with autism spectrum disorder.

Suzie Abrahms is looking to start a therapeutic Lego interactive club for clients, and she needs more Lego to help get the club up and running in the next six months.

"I'm hoping to get some donations with Lego, because the amount of Lego I need to run the Lego therapy is quite a lot," she said.

"We're going to call it a Lego club and individuals who can access counselling through NDIS will see me for a minimum of six sessions before they can go to the Lego club, so I need to assess what things they need to work on individually before they go into a group environment."

After six years of specialising in trauma counselling for victims of crime, Ms Abrahms said she was looking forward to a change and bringing something new to Grafton.

"I started training in working with kids and adults who have ASD, so through my study Lego-based therapy has always come up as one of the best therapies you can use with kids to learn social skills," she said.

"They're learning to take turns, learning eye contact, they're building something and taking instructions and increase their self-esteem, so I thought I'd try it in Grafton.

"Grafton is lacking in so many services for any counselling, but especially ASD, so I thought I would try it."

Ms Abrahms said Lego was attractive to people with ASD, with the skills learnt translating well to school and home environments.

"Usually kids with ASD are very attracted to Lego because it's very systematic and it's very predictable and any activity that a child is really engaging in will learn more," she said.

For more details or to make a donation, visit Ms Abrahms at 82 Victoria St or call 0459061448.