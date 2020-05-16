Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay has installed thermal imaging cameras
St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay has installed thermal imaging cameras
Health

New thermal tech to check temps at front door

Carlie Walker
15th May 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 16th May 2020 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERMAL imaging technology has been installed at Hervey Bay's St Stephen's Hospital to ensure people visiting the facility have their temperature quickly and accurately assessed before entering.

The hospital is one of the first in the state to employ the technology.

The advanced temperature checking technology forms part of the hospital's comprehensive COVID-19 screening process which is in place to ensure the continued safety of its patients, staff and doctors.

The person entering the hospital stands in a designated area in front of the high-tech scanning equipment and an alarm sounds if their temperature is above 37.4 degrees.

A hospital staff member is also in place to monitor temperatures, ask screening questions and ensure visitor restrictions are observed.

St Stephen's Hospital Acting General Manager Katrina Ryan, said the technology was fast, efficient and accurate and has replaced the manual temperature checking process that was formerly in place.

More Stories

fchealth st stephen's hospital thermal imagining technology
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cosmic Bonus out to bounce back on milestone occasion

        premium_icon Cosmic Bonus out to bounce back on milestone occasion

        Greyhounds The top dog is set to notch 140 career runs at the Grafton greyhound meeting tonight

        OUR SAY: Kids need their face-to-face time at school

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Kids need their face-to-face time at school

        News Children are slowly returning to schools, and for many, it’s not soon enough

        Speeder busted more than 60km/h over speed limit at Harwood

        premium_icon Speeder busted more than 60km/h over speed limit at Harwood

        Crime Driver caught by Traffic and Highway Patrol allegedly speeding through road works...

        LOWER LEGENDS: Magpies team of the decade

        premium_icon LOWER LEGENDS: Magpies team of the decade

        Rugby League Meet the Magpies that ruled the roost over a rollercoaster decade for the coastal...