New to highland gathering

Jamie Muscat of the Central Coast during the Caber Tossing at the Maclean Highland Gathering.

AUDREY Thomson and her husband Jamie Muscat were dominating the highland games at the Maclean Highland Gathering on Saturday with a history of athletics behind them.

"This is our first time competing in Maclean," Mr Muscat said.

"My wife is Scottish, born in Glasgow."

The couple, who are from the Central Coast, came through Maclean once before and loved the Scottish feel and happened to be in town for the Easter weekend.

"We compete for a group called Highland Muscle and we do a lot of highland games events around Sydney," Mrs Thomson said.

"We're throwers in athletics; discus, shot put, hammer.

"I'd always wanted to get into highland games."

Compared to other competitions, Mrs Thomson said there were a lot more competitors.

"There is a lot more crowd, the crowd interaction is great and the haggis hurl, I've never done that before," she said.

"It's just good fun," Mr Muscat added.