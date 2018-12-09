New track a walk to the beach for Iluka

Chris Gulaptis and Patricia Laurie walk with members of the Iluka Heart Smart walking group on the newly opened walk and bike track at Iluka.

Chris Gulaptis and Patricia Laurie walk with members of the Iluka Heart Smart walking group on the newly opened walk and bike track at Iluka. Adam Hourigan

THERE'S a little more pep in the step of the Iluka Heart Foundation Walking Group as they get to enjoy the best view of the Iluka bay on their morning walk.

And thanks to the completion of the final section of bike and walking track at Iluka, they can walk all the way out to the beach.

The track, which now runs from Sedgers Reef Hotel to the car park at Iluka's main beach has been an ongoing request from the 12-strong walking group.

"We come this way all the time, and we've been pushing for it for three or four years," walking group coordinator Col Hennessy said.

"We said we'd be one of the few coastal towns that didn't have a path to the beach."

"But now we've got quite a nice route and even some alternative little bush tracks. It's a nice walk and it's good fun."

The path was a joint project between Clarence Valley Council and the state government, and member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the track would be popular for tourists and locals alike.

"At 2m wide it is suitable for walkers, mobility scooter users, cyclists and everything in between. And it goes through one of the most attractive areas on our coast," he said.

Mayor Jim Simmons who helped open the track with Mr Gulaptis and traditional Yaegl land owners Patricia Laurie said the track would include signage recognising the traditional ownership and the area's history.

"I'm sure this will be one of the best-used shared pathways in the area," he said.

The final stage was entirely funded through a $177,450 grant from the Strong Country Communities Fund.