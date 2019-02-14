New track brings life back to club

MOTORS RUNNING: Mountain View track members celebrate with Member for Page Kevin Hogan over the donation of funds to resurface the track.

THE 985m of winding bitumen that makes up the Grafton Sporting Car Club's Mountain View racing track hasn't been resurfaced since the 1990s.

While many of us may be used to a few bumps on our driving surfaces, for competitors a smooth track is important.

Important enough that the accreditation of the track to hold national and state championships was under threat.

So it was with great pleasure the club accepted a donation from Member for Page Kevin Hogan at the weekend for $178,000.

"I'm not sure what we would have done if not for the grant,” Mr Hogan said.

"(It) is the life of the club.

"We had to resurface the track, which would have meant trying to fundraise in the community but it is a lot of money.”

"This is why I secured a grant of $178,000 to ensure the club retains its accreditation with the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport to hold national and state events, including the NSW Hill Climb every June long-weekend,” Mr Hogan said.

"The track, which has also previously hosted the Australian National Hill Climb, holds about 12 events a year, attracting drivers and spectators from far afield.”