TRAINING THE BRAIN: A new type of treatment for kids and adults with developmental issues has come to Warwick and already showing real results.
Health

New treatment brings hope to kids with behavioural issues

marian faa
by
26th Jun 2018 10:48 AM | Updated: 2:22 PM

A NEW and effective science-based treatment is giving very real hope to Southern Downs children and adults with developmental and behavioural issues like autism and dyslexia.

Beautiful, complex and ever-changing, the human brain never ceases to amaze Carolyn Borrell.

But a two-year hiatus from her 13-year career as a kinesiologist helped Mrs Borrell rediscover her passion for helping children and an innovative new treatment.

"The brain is so plastic and changeable, you can make it grow and develop so it is functioning at a much better level," she said.

Developmental functional neurology is the science that underpins Mrs Borrell's new approach to treating a range of conditions that includes Asperger's Syndrome, autism, dyslexia, depression and attention or concentration issues.

The treatment includes a range of simple physical exercises that are designed to activate certain parts of the brain that may have been affected in early development.

"If an experience like crawling is missed or done differently, at various stages in a person's life, then the brain doesn't develop properly," she said.

 

TRAINING THE BRAIN: A new type of treatment for kids and adults with developmental issues has come to Warwick and already showing real results.
TRAINING THE BRAIN: A new type of treatment for kids and adults with developmental issues has come to Warwick and already showing real results.

But the proof is in the the profound results that Mrs Borrell is seeing in both children and adults.

"I am dealing with a lot of Warwick kids at the moment that are just changing before our eyes," she said.

"It's wonderful to hear people come back and say, well this child is actually getting up and getting dressed in the mornings, or reading more, or sitting still."

So profound are the changes, they can actually affect a young person's life trajectory, Mrs Borrell said.

"By changing their brain... they can then study, they can chose education, they will chose a different parter and different job."

Mrs Borrell is offering help to both children and adults through her Warwick practice The Connected Brain.

She has completed training in developmental functional neurology with the International Association of Functional Neurology and Rehabilitation, accredited by The National University of Health Sciences in the USA.

For more information contact Carolyn Borrell at The Connected Brain on 041 976 2316

Warwick Daily News

