New truck washes to help rural freight

Member for Page Kevin Hogan stands in front of carriers and agents as well as council, state and federal government reps to announce 0m of funding for truck washes at saleyards.

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan and State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis today announced funding for new and upgraded truck washes at the Grafton and Casino Saleyards.

"This is a great joint initiative of the Federal and State Governments which will help improve the efficiency of both saleyards that employ many thousands of local people in our community,” Mr Hogan said.

"The meat and livestock industry is vital to our local community and is a driving force of our national economy.”

The program was announced during the last Federal election.

More than $300,000 will be invested in two new B-Double Truck Wash bays in Grafton, while more than $350,000 will be used to upgrade the existing facility in Casino.

Mr Gulaptis said the Fixing Country Truck Washes program is designed to enhance the safety and productivity of truck wash-out facilities, as well as providing environmental benefits across regional NSW.

"We are building an efficient freight transport network across regional NSW by focusing on hotspots where truck washing facilities and effluent disposal doesn't currently meet the needs of truck operators,” he said.

"This is an essential industry to the local, state and national economy and I'm delighted with the local government projects that have been successful, they will greatly contribute to a strong freight transport network.”