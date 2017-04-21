24°
News

REVEALED: Meet the Mini Dirtgirl to feature in new TV series

Lesley Apps
| 21st Apr 2017 2:56 PM
TWICE AS CUTE: Danielle Hay and Maree Lowes in their respective Dirtgirl characters.
TWICE AS CUTE: Danielle Hay and Maree Lowes in their respective Dirtgirl characters. JImmy Malecki Photography

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MAGIC was unfolding this week in a backyard not too far from your own, in the same garden where we were first introduced to the now world famous Dirtgirl and her friends in 2009.

That animated children's television series Dirtgirlworld, conceived by creative duo Cate McQuillan and Hewey Eustace, has picked up award after award since its inception.

The series also became the launching pad for a range of interactive and educational platforms, webisodes, and even an Opera House musical.

And while that series will live on in the land of TV repeats, this month the partnership reached the pinnacle of their Dirtgirl dream, a live action television series commissioned by the ABC.

The secret filming of the new Get Grubby TV series has this week been rolling in the backyard garden-cum-film set of its creators in the Dirtgirl heartland of Whiporie, 40km north of Grafton.

The small team of ridiculously talented people, including the film editor of Dr Blake and Miss Fisher's mysteries series, have been working relentlessly in this productive pocket of bushland over a tight 17-day schedule to create the 20-episode series commissioned by the national broadcaster.

 

Dirtgirl creators Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace in the famous garden which will now star in its own live action television series on the ABC.
Dirtgirl creators Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace in the famous garden which will now star in its own live action television series on the ABC. Lesley Apps

The new series introduces a whole new line-up of mini characters who will join Dirtgirl and her good friends Scrapboy and Costa the Garden Gnome for special episodes.

Leading the charge of the new characters is Mini Dirtgirl who will make her debut appearance on one of the series' early episodes.

A recent search saw 762 children from across the country, including about 40 from the Clarence area, apply for the handful of new special episode characters which also included Surfer Girl and Bee Boy.

But like most of the crew and characters working on this awesome production, they found their Mini Dirtgirl right here on home soil.

Four-year-old Danielle Hay from Baryulgil was on set this week shooting her very first scenes, decked out in identical gear to her 'full-sized' persona, the character defining red wig, pink dungarees and bright yellow gumboots.

Cute doesn't go anywhere near describing the pair as they trudged around the sunflower filled garden filming a segment with Dirtgirl's new all-girl band (another new arrival featuring some of Australia's best female musicians).

Danielle's mum Bec Hay said Dirtgirl was her daughter's hero so the chance to be a part of the program was unbelievable.

"They just told us to come down to do a test screen shot. I had no expectations but then they told us she had the role. Not many people even get to met Dirtgirl so we are pretty lucky to be a part of this amazing process."

 

Bec Hay with her Mini Dirtgirl, four-year-old daughter Danielle on 'set' at Whiporie this week.
Bec Hay with her Mini Dirtgirl, four-year-old daughter Danielle on 'set' at Whiporie this week. Lesley Apps

Cate McQuillan and Hewey Eustace said they produced a pilot episode for Get Grubby TV at the end of 2014 and being given the go ahead to produce a full series was a dream come true.

"Having a live action TV show has been our ultimate goal. Creating a program that has even more substance to its content and will appeal to a broader young audience is what doing this show was all about. We want to keep encouraging kids to get outside again."

As for Dirtgirl herself, the Grafton raised actor Maree Lowes said it was great to play a live character in a real garden.

"Kids will get to connect with real characters this time. They will also be able to make a live connection with the values of the show which is golden. And it's just so much fun filming in the real world. I got to ride the flying fox seven times in a row today."

  • The debut series of Get Grubby TV including the Mini Dirtgirl episode will go to air on the ABC in September this year.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  baryugil children's television dirtgirl get grubby

REVEALED: Meet the Mini Dirtgirl to feature in new TV series

REVEALED: Meet the Mini Dirtgirl to feature in new TV series

FOUR-year-old Danielle Hay from Baryulgil set to star in Dirtgirl's debut live action ABC television series.

Shoppo mural: "A reflection for your self-concious"

COLOURFUL: Kade Valja is in the process of painting a mural in the Grafton Shoppingworld car park.

Young artists makes his mark on Plunge festival

Council approves DA for park development

Diagram of new caravan park at Palmers Island.

Huge revamp of Palmers Island caravan park passes through council

Be up for City At Midnight

ON THE BEACH: Melbourne indie rock band City at Midnight will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel this weekend.

Indie rock trio hit Yamba this weekend

Local Partners

LAUNCH OFF: New tourism venture promotes local culture

New Aboriginal-owned tourism venture combines a sense of adventure with cultural learning.

Anzac services across the Clarence Valley

Warrant Officer Class Two Shannon O'Loughlin, of 41 RNSWR, at the Anzac Day dawn service at Memorial Park in Grafton. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

A comprehensive list of service times and dates

Be up for City At Midnight

ON THE BEACH: Melbourne indie rock band City at Midnight will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel this weekend.

Indie rock trio hit Yamba this weekend

WHAT'S ON: Angry Anderson heads up weekend gig guide

Join Angry Anderson and band members from some of Australia's finest pub rock outfits on Saturday night at the Grafton District Services Club for some Blood Sweat and Beers.

Live and loud pub rock outfit to hit Grafton

Raise the Roof with art auction

Lesley Pickering from the Raise the Roof art auction.

History goes up for auction at The Old Kirk

Be up for City At Midnight

INDIE/Alt Rock trio City At Midnight are creating a sound they can call their own and bringing it to Yamba this weekend.

REVEALED: Meet the Mini Dirtgirl to feature in new TV series

TWICE AS CUTE: Danielle Hay and Maree Lowes in their respective Dirtgirl characters.

BACKYARD STAR: New TV series to feature girl from Baryulgil

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Comfortable Retirement Living

13/4 Somerset Place, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $399000

Located in the highly sought after "Yamba Village" estate, this modern three bedroom home is perfectly designed for a comfortable, stress-free...

1/4 Acre With Rear Lane

47 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 1 $350,000

Located in the quiet coastal village of Woombah, with beaches, river and national park on the doorstep, this three bedroom home sits on 1,012sqm of land with a...

Relocating Owner Says Sell Now

26 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $447,500

Beautifully presented and in a prime location neighbouring a park-like land reserve is this family home in the fast growing Townsend area. The nearly three year...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $495,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

Coastal Holiday Unit

9/28 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

Unit 1 1 1 $215,000

This is a sensational opportunity to purchase an original, affordable unit in beautiful Brooms Head. Located just a short walk to the beach, this is a solid...

Cancelled Contract Presents Your Second Chance To Secure Kilmallie Cottage

3 Wharf Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 $535,000

We are again proud to offer to the market Kilmallie Cottage, following a cancelled contract, giving you the opportunity to secure an iconic local residence.

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $455,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

Convenient &amp; Spacious

3/6 Angourie Street, Iluka 2466

Town House 3 2 1 $315,000

This appealing home is well located and perfect for couples, retirees and investors. A spacious townhouse comprising of 3 big bedrooms with two opening onto wide...

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

Big BBQ! Bigger House! Biggest Shed!

11 Anzac Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $520,000

11 Anzac Place offers everything on the larger end of the scale. From the generous 4 bedroom house, the large covered BBQ and entertaining area to the 10x20m steel...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!