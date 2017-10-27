New twist in club golf club land sale saga

CEO of Signaturecare Graeme Croft looks over plans of previously built aged care homes with Member for Page Kevin Hogan. The company is in negotiations with Grafton District Golf Club to buy land it is seeking to redevelop.

CEO of Signaturecare Graeme Croft looks over plans of previously built aged care homes with Member for Page Kevin Hogan. The company is in negotiations with Grafton District Golf Club to buy land it is seeking to redevelop. Adam Hourigan

A COMPANY looking to build a $35 million aged care facility in Grafton is in negotiations with the Grafton Golf Club over land the club has controversially been seeking to redevelop for 13 years.

Signaturecare, which has delivered 19 aged care homes on Australia's East Coast and has plans to develop another 11, has revealed it has settled on the site after looking at land in Grafton and South Grafton.

In July the Federal Government announced an $7 million grant to cover the ongoing costs of a 144-bed aged care centre employing around 170 people.

The company revealed plans for a centre on a 20,2000sq m site to be built at a cost of $35 million.

The announcement yesterday provided another chapter in the lengthy saga of attempts to win approval for plans to redevelop the land, which became available after the club decommissioned the 10th and 11th holes.

Earlier this year, the club and Clarence Valley Council won rezoning approval from the State Government's Gateway planning authority for a 14-lot sub division of the land, despite objections from neighbours.

The golf club is excited by the proposed deal which could return them more than double what they expected to make, said club president Trevor Townsend.

"To keep the course in an appropriate standard for both its members and visitors to the area, the funds received through this proposed sale of land are in urgent need,” Mr Townsend said.

He said Signaturecare's development would occupy 11 blocks of the current sub division, allowing the club to develop the other three.

Mr Townsend said the golf club still had some procedures to go through before it signed any agreement with Signaturecare.

He said the club would hold an information night for its members on Wednesday, November 15, at 6pm.

It would call a general meeting to pass three resolutions relating to the sale on Wednesday, November 22.

He urged all current financial members to attend.

Signaturecare CEO Graeme Croft said the golf course site was a good fit for the development.

"The land located on Bent Street in South Grafton is an ideal location for us,” he said.

"The land offers a quiet setting for residents to enjoy a peaceful environment and with a wonderful outlook to enjoy in their twilight years.”