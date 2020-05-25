New ultrasound for Maclean Hospital a timely gift

GENEROUS DONATION: Maclean District Hospital senior CT radiographer Kiera Fahey and senior sonographer Katie Becker with the hospital's new portable ultrasound unit donated by the United Hospital Auxiliary.

THE fundraising efforts of the Maclean District Hospital United Hospital Auxiliary has once again brought benefits to patients and staff in the local area with the the group raising and donating $125,000 for a new premium, portable ultrasound unit.

Clarence Health Services Radiology Manager Simon Fenn said the new ultrasound unit had superior image quality to handle the complexity of ultrasound examinations undertaken at the hospital.

“The new ultrasound unit has an ergonomic design that allows greater flexibility in the clinical workplace, as well as a tablet-like touch interface that allows for increased examination efficiency,” Mr Fenn said.

The new ultrasound provides examinations for Emergency Department patients, hospital In-patients, fracture clinic outpatients, obstetric outpatients and GP referrals five days a week.

Mr Fenn said the new unit’s digital capability had enabled an easy integration into the hospital’s electronic medical records (eMR) system.

“This new unit has had such a positive impact on our team’s ability to provide high quality diagnostic images for our patients, that are able to be reviewed by Radiologists in Lismore Base Hospital, or local specialists including physicians, paediatricians, obstetric and gynaecological, orthopaedic and general surgeons,” Mr Fenn said.

“We are truly appreciative of the dedicated and continued effort of the Maclean UHA. Their tireless effort, enthusiasm, and unwavering commitment is inspiring.”