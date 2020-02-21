New venture could fill the void

As the popularity of the mobile Southern Fried Grillhouse grew as Phillip and Paula Louloudias took it around the country the couple decided it was time to set down settle down in South Grafton.

The new store on Bent St in South Grafton has it's official opening on Saturday where they will be dishing out delicious chicken all day.

Three years ago the couple started out with Farm to Plate Woodfired Pizzas before creating Southern Fried Grillhouse about a year and a half later and Mr Louloudias said it "just exploded from there".

Mr Louloudias said the key part of their business - the chicken - was a family favourite created by his mum, who had just retired from the mobile food industry.

"My whole family is in the food industry and believe it or not I was the only mechanic."

"She used to use the recipe in Sydney and she is now retired and has passed the recipe on to us."

Mr Louloudias said he they would continue to run the mobile food side of the business and had only just got back from a trip through the Northern Territory.

But he was excited to be opening the store to give young people job opportunities in an area in which many struggled to find employment.

"It can give them a bit more stability as it can be really hard to get a job around here,"

he said.

"If we can try and get some of the younger guys into the workforce so they are not hanging around and getting into mischief, I think it is good."

"Give them some discipline and so they don't have to rely on mum and dad."

Southern Fried Grillhouse is at 69b Bent St, South Grafton.