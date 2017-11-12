New venue for Carols by Candlelight

The chorus at the Carols In The Park at Memorial Park, Grafton

THE Daily Examiner is a proud supporter of this year's Carols by Candlelight to held at a beautiful new venue on Saturday, December 2.

In association with the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus, Grafton Midday Rotary is presenting a new spectacular at Alumy Creek Reserve on Lawrence Road, replacing the previous Market Square Carols in Grafton.

Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus conductor Greg Butcher has been busy writing a musical Christmas program that will cater for all tastes, with a fantastic variety of entertainment from traditional Carols to some lighter well-known Christmas songs.

Vocalist Monica Trapaga, who was Play School's TV host for many years, is the special guest artist who will perform with the orchestra this year. There will also be an appearance from TV's famous Prime Possum, together with a drop in visitor from the North Pole for all the kids.

A variety of food stalls will be available for dinner and refreshments. Compered by the well-known local Des Harvey, the night is planned to be Grafton's answer to Carols in the Domain.

Shuttle buses sponsored by Grafton Busways will be available to and from Alumy Creek Reserve, leaving and returning from Market Square Grafton and the centre of Skinner Street, South Grafton from 4.30pm onwards.

Gates open to the public at 5.30pm with the night concluding around 9pm. The Old Alumy Creek School Museum is also open for inspection before the event.

Please check out the Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek Facebook page for the latest up to date details.

If inclement weather strikes, the Christmas cheer will continue at Grafton's Cathedral Church.

Put thisgreat family picnic rug event in your diary now.