Shocking ingredient found in Aussie banknotes

A new video posted on social media delves into the fact that animal fat is used in Australian bank notes and 22 other currencies. Picture: Facebook/Project Nightfall

WHILE Australia was the first country in the world to produce banknotes made from plastic (polymer), what many people don't realise is that our currency uses tallow - rendered animal fat from sheep, pigs and cows - as a 'slip agent' to prevent friction and static.

The Reserve Bank of Australia confirmed banknotes have tiny amount - around one per cent - of the animal by-product

Colourful of Australian banknotes contain rendered animal fat, news which has come as a shock to vegans. Picture: Stock

The secret ingredient of tallow has been used since the mid-1990s and only became public when Britain adopted the same technology to produce its five pound note last year, resulting in a UK protest movement.

The news that Australian bank notes contain the animal product is not welcome news to vegans - or, it has been suggested, to many Hindus, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs and Jains.

An online video recently posted to Facebook by social commentators Project Nightfall reveals that not only is tallow used in the British five-pound note and Australian currency, but in bank notes from Canada, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries - a total of 23.

Is money made from animals? According to a new video there are traces of rendered animal fat in the paper currency of 23 countries including Australia. Picture: Facebook/Project Nightfall

"This video is not friendly to vegans, Muslims, Hindus or Jews" warns the video.

The video has attracted over 630,000 views, and provoked nearly 5000 shares, and over 700 comments.

Some Facebook users were horrified by the news.

"That is really horrible to hear. But, we can all limit cruelty of animals in our daily life by going vegan and using cruelty free products. It's sooo easy."

"Hopefully spreading this video will help people know more about it!"

Others had a different point of view.

"Isn't it better to just use natural animal parts rather than creating synthetic versions of it? We are part of this giant ecosystem, if we don't eat animals, someone else / some other animals do."

The cash in your piggy bank may actually contain pork. Picture: Stock

But some religious folks were not too concerned by the disclosure.

"As an orthodox jew … we are not allowed to EAT pork. We can touch it and use it. It being in money is not a problem at all."

Tallow is already used in a number of household items such as soap, candles, plastic bags, moisturisers, and even some fabric softeners. It's also found in some aeroplane fuel and even in mobile phones.

Animal by-products are also used in many clothing and cosmetics.

There has been no official suggestion that countries will revise their production of currencies to make our cash vegan-friendly with ethics taking a backseat to business.

In 2017, despite heated protests from animal activists and vegans, the Bank of England decided to stick to plastic banknotes that used animal fat, according to The Guardian.

As one Facebook user commented, "(A) ny of the vegans who don't want their money due to this, just send it my way, I will dispose of it properly for you."