New viewpoint for Maclean's riverfront

A view from a drone of the work in progress on the latest part of the Maclean Riverside Precinct.

A view from a drone of the work in progress on the latest part of the Maclean Riverside Precinct.

IF YOU haven't looked down the riverside of Maclean recently, you'll notice quite a few changes.

In fact, now you'll even be able to take a walk by the riverside.

In a drone video, council has shown off the updated works for the latest stage of the Maclean riverside precinct, running from the back of the Maclean Hotel, up to the courthouse.

Take a look at Maclean Riverside Precinct: Drone footage shows the work in progress on building new paths and areas for Maclean Riverside Precinct

While there are still some finishing touches to go, the area behind the Maclean Hotel is ready to go along with an adjoining path back down towards McNaughton Place running past the rear of the Maclean Services Club..

"The riverside precinct behind the Maclean Hotel is now open to the public, the park in front of the court house is almost complete with a few finishing touches needed before it can also be opened," project manager Justin Menzies said.

"The final section of the project is also progressing well with the sandstone retaining wall blockwork complete. Work is now focused on the yarning circle, completing the footpath along MacNaughton place, the installation of lighting and construction of the larger of the viewing decks."

There will also be some road repair works conducted on McNaughton Place in the coming weeks.