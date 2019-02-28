Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A view from a drone of the work in progress on the latest part of the Maclean Riverside Precinct.
A view from a drone of the work in progress on the latest part of the Maclean Riverside Precinct.
Council News

New viewpoint for Maclean's riverfront

Adam Hourigan
by
28th Feb 2019 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU haven't looked down the riverside of Maclean recently, you'll notice quite a few changes.

In fact, now you'll even be able to take a walk by the riverside.

In a drone video, council has shown off the updated works for the latest stage of the Maclean riverside precinct, running from the back of the Maclean Hotel, up to the courthouse.

While there are still some finishing touches to go, the area behind the Maclean Hotel is ready to go along with an adjoining path back down towards McNaughton Place running past the rear of the Maclean Services Club..

"The riverside precinct behind the Maclean Hotel is now open to the public, the park in front of the court house is almost complete with a few finishing touches needed before it can also be opened," project manager Justin Menzies said.

"The final section of the project is also progressing well with the sandstone retaining wall blockwork complete. Work is now focused on the yarning circle, completing the footpath along MacNaughton place, the installation of lighting and construction of the larger of the viewing decks."

There will also be some road repair works conducted on McNaughton Place in the coming weeks.

clarence development clarence valley council maclean maclean riverfront precinct
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    8 Mile Lane upgrade need 'a fallacy'; Gulaptis

    premium_icon 8 Mile Lane upgrade need 'a fallacy'; Gulaptis

    Politics The govnerment is pledging to take back control of regional roads, but member for Clarence said 8 Mile Lane exit upgrade was unnecessary

    • 28th Feb 2019 10:17 AM
    Bell tolls on one man's amazing collection

    premium_icon Bell tolls on one man's amazing collection

    News Ross McLeod's bell collection up for sale

    • 28th Feb 2019 9:35 AM
    Jacaranda merchandise targets millennial market

    premium_icon Jacaranda merchandise targets millennial market

    News 'Festival vibes' to be ramped up for Jacaranda this year

    A cultural edge to Jacaranda Festival

    premium_icon A cultural edge to Jacaranda Festival

    News A new event will showcase Aboriginal culture in the Valley