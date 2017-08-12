New voice in the McClymont family

THE McClymont family band just added another member with news that Sam McClymont gave birth to her first child this week.

Announcing the birth on the McClymonts Facebook page on Wednesday, they wrote "There's a new man in Sam and Ben's life and we are all so in love. Introducing, Wilder.

The child is the first for Sam and husband Ben Poxon, and now makes one each for the famous sisters.

Mollie gave birth to her boy Ned on February 26, 2016, while Brooke has a child with fellow country singer Adam Eckersley, Tiggy, born in November 2012.

The trio have been keeping busy over the last 12 months, with Sam taking up hosting duties with the Channel 9 series Farmer Wants a Wife, and Brooke making her acting debut in the Australian movie "Spin Out” over the past years.

And while there's a little break, they will next perform at the Deni Ute muster in September and on a cruise in October before playing their latest album Endless to the Tamworth Country Music Festival at TREC on January 24 next year.