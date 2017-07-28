New volunteers answer the call for Midnight Basketball

GOOD CONTROL: A player dribbles the ball down court during the Midnight Basketball grand final night at Grafton Indoor Sports Centre.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

AN INFLUX of volunteers has set up Grafton Midnight Basketball for another successful season.

MNB committee chairman Gary Martin said the Jacaranda City's ninth tournament begins tonight at the Grafton Indoor Sports and Community Centre, with a full complement of volunteers.

Mr Martin said a recruiting campaign had been successful in attracting new blood into the organisation.

"Many of the old faces are back, but we have a good number of new faces this time,” he said.

"And of course, over time those new faces will become the old faces.”

He said the chance for them to help out with the community's young people was the attraction Midnight Basketball provided.

"It's proven to be a successful way for the community to engage with its young people,” he said.

"The volunteers know they will be working with an organisation that provides a safe, fun place for kids to go for a night,” he said.

"We give them a healthy meal, a lecture on lifestyle skills, basketball coaching and an exciting game.

"And after the game we bus them to their front door and even send them home with a good healthy snack.”

But Mr Martin said it was the social skills the young people learned and put into practice which made Midnight Basketball a valuable experience.

"It's great to see young people between 12 and 18 learning and playing together and feeling respect for each other,” he said.

He said it was gratifying to see three former players return for this tournament as volunteers.

"They've turned 19 and are no longer eligible to play, but they've come back to learn new skills as assistant coaches,” he said.

"It's likely they'll go on to become coaches in future.”

Mr Martin said SEABL player Yusuf Qaafow would be the tournament night manager. "It's brilliant to see the energy and skills he brings with him to the night,” Mr Martin said.

The Somalian born player originally came to Melbourne and moved to Coffs Harbour last year when he started playing for the Brisbane Spartans.

The Coffs Focus website said he works with the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association developing skills in young players through his Hard Knockz Academy.

Mr Martin said the tournament begins at 7pm.

"We'll start tonight with 25-minute warm-up to introduce the players to the coaches and sort out the skill levels of the players,” he said.

"Then we'll sit down for a meal before heading back on to the court.”