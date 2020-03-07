New way to get rid of cane toads

They are the backyard visitors nobody wants to see but now one council has launched a clever contraption to get rid of cane toads. This is how it works.

They are the backyard visitors nobody wants to see but now one council has launched a clever contraption to get rid of cane toads. This is how it works.

CANE TOADS: they are the gross backyard visitor nobody wants to see and this southeast Queensland Council has just launched a new way 'evict' the icky guests.

Redland City Council is trialling two advanced cane-toad management systems as part of its integrated control program for the pests.

The clever contraptions can catch several of little hoppers in one go, helping to quickly take down a growing population.

Redland City Council's new toadinator trap in action.

'Toadinator traps' are designed to capture adult female toads before they breed, while funnel traps will be baited with a newly developed product irresistible to cane toad tadpoles.

The traps have been launched just as cane toad populations flourish following recent downpours.

The toadinator traps, designed to catch female toads for humane disposal, allow the toads to enter but not exit, have a solar-powered light to attract insects and a cane toad caller to call in the females.

The caller and lights automatically come on at night time when toads are most active and then turn off during the day.

Toadinator cane toad traps are also commercially available to residents who want to buy their own.

Funnel traps will be baited with tablets which attract cane toad tadpoles, a project that has come following a recent partnership between the council and the University of Queensland's Cane Toad Challenge project.

Local Mayor Karen Williams said the university had identified that cane toads' own toxin could be used to attract cane toad tadpoles and then created a bait called Bufo Tabs, which draw them in large numbers.

Cane toad and cane toad tadpole numbers caught during the trial will be recorded and the creatures.

The council recommended humanely disposing of cane toads by cooling them in a fridge, then putting them in the freezer, and then the bin.