New website brings lessons to life at home

AS students settle back in to the school year, the Turnbull Government has launched a new website for parents and families to help bring school lessons to life at home.

The side, Learning Potential Resources, is filled with hundreds of ideas, activities, games and videos to assist parents of primary school children get involved in their learning.

"Once the flurry of books, school uniforms and lunch boxes are taken care of, we know that parents turn their attention to how best to support their child's learning at school. That's where Learning Potential Resources comes in," Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham said.

"This new website gives parents access to the resources that teachers are using in the classroom, adapted for the home environment.

"Learning Potential Resources shows how to turn everyday activities like cooking, watering the garden or walking the dog into a fun and interactive learning opportunity."

Minister Birmingham said the new website complemented the popular Learning Potential app, which has been downloaded more than 119,000 times since it was launched in August 2015.

"The Turnbull Government is committed to making use of ever-evolving digital technologies to provide engaging ways for children to access information and to learn," Minister Birmingham said.

The Learning Potential Resources website was created by Education Services Australia with support from the Turnbull Government.

Minister Birmingham said parental engagement is a key factor in enhancing a child's learning, supporting the vital work teachers do.