New website to help users get the most out of NBN

14th May 2017 7:17 PM
SWITCH ON: The NBN says the website is designed to take the confusion out of the process of switching to the broadband network.
SWITCH ON: The NBN says the website is designed to take the confusion out of the process of switching to the broadband network.

ARE your broadband speeds not what you expected?

NBN, the company building Australia's new broadband access network, is working with service providers to better inform Australians about how to get the most out of their internet connection.

As of today, the NBN website will provide new information on the steps to connect to the NBN network based on the technology being installed at your home or business as well as the factors which can influence internet speeds once you have connected.

Aimed at reducing confusion regarding the different roles NBN and the retailers play in building and delivering broadband services, the website update is designed to ensure Australians are equipped to make informed choices and take the correct steps in order to receive the best experience possible.

The company will also continue to run its existing advertising which explains how to make informed choices about plans based on NBN wholesale speed tiers when ordering services from retailers.

NBN chief customer officer John Simon said the roll-out of the NBN access network was one of the key components behind the biggest transformation to Australia's telecommunications industry.

Click here to visit the site.

Topics:  better speed editors picks nbn

