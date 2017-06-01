New weight loss clinic opening in the Clarence

GRAFTON resident Karen Austin is on a mission to help the Clarence Valley lose weight.

ARE YOU looking to lose weight? Well, the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic is opening in Grafton this Saturday.

Karen Austin will use her personal experience with the Cambridge Weight Plan, which in 2015 was voted the best weight loss plan in Australia, to help others achieve their weight goals.

"I accidentally stumbled on it on Facebook, I saw a compelling before and after picture," Ms Austin said.

"I lost weight quickly, and I lost a good amount of weight straight up and it kept me inspired to keep going."

Ms Austin said her aim was to help the Grafton community live a healthy lifestyle.

"I just want to help people feel better and be healthy and live a happy, healthy lifestyle," she said.

On Saturday, at 1 Eggins St, Grafton from 10am, Ms Austin will open her new business to the community.