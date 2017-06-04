New weight loss clinic opens in Grafton

Karen Austin opens the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic on Saturday where she will help people gain control of their weight with the Cambridge Weight Plan.

KAREN Austin has always had issues with weight loss, but when she discovered the Cambridge Weigh Plan, she found a winner for herself.

Now, after losing 18 kilos, Ms Austin has decided to bring the weight loss plan to Grafton.

On Saturday, Ms Austin opened the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic at 1 Eggins St, Grafton, ready to help people achieve their goals.

"What I'm basically about is to support the community in losing weight, for those who need to or wish to," she said.

"I've struggled with my weight since puberty, and I've yo-yo dieted all my life and I've tried everything, I've even had lap band surgery at one stage and that was an epic fail.

"I stumbled across the Cambridge Weight Plan on Facebook and thought I'd give it a go, and it's been just fantastic."

Ms Austin said it's the one-on-one support that comes from your mentor in the program that really helps you achieve your goals.

"That one on one support each week, is what got me through and kept me focused and motivated to keep going with it," she said.

"I think you get to a point you are right, it's a mind-set."

It was an empowering moment for Ms Austin as she achieved her goal and she wants to help others do the same.

"I'm still me, but I have so much more confidence and I believe in myself, where as before I was like 'oh I can't, it's too hard, I tried', but I didn't really try hard," she said.

"But now, I believe that I can, I will and I will keep going until I do."

Ms Austin wanted to highlight that the Cambridge Weight Plan had been developed by doctors in the UK and it's been going for over 30 years.

You can get in contact with Ms Austin through the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic Facebook page.