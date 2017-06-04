21°
News

New weight loss clinic opens in Grafton

Caitlan Charles | 4th Jun 2017 1:00 PM
Karen Austin opens the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic on Saturday where she will help people gain control of their weight with the Cambridge Weight Plan.
Karen Austin opens the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic on Saturday where she will help people gain control of their weight with the Cambridge Weight Plan. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KAREN Austin has always had issues with weight loss, but when she discovered the Cambridge Weigh Plan, she found a winner for herself.

Now, after losing 18 kilos, Ms Austin has decided to bring the weight loss plan to Grafton.

On Saturday, Ms Austin opened the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic at 1 Eggins St, Grafton, ready to help people achieve their goals.

"What I'm basically about is to support the community in losing weight, for those who need to or wish to," she said.

"I've struggled with my weight since puberty, and I've yo-yo dieted all my life and I've tried everything, I've even had lap band surgery at one stage and that was an epic fail.

"I stumbled across the Cambridge Weight Plan on Facebook and thought I'd give it a go, and it's been just fantastic."

 

Karen Austin opens the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic on Saturday where she will help people gain control of their weight with the Cambridge Weight Plan.
Karen Austin opens the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic on Saturday where she will help people gain control of their weight with the Cambridge Weight Plan. Caitlan Charles

Ms Austin said it's the one-on-one support that comes from your mentor in the program that really helps you achieve your goals.

"That one on one support each week, is what got me through and kept me focused and motivated to keep going with it," she said.

"I think you get to a point you are right, it's a mind-set."

It was an empowering moment for Ms Austin as she achieved her goal and she wants to help others do the same.

"I'm still me, but I have so much more confidence and I believe in myself, where as before I was like 'oh I can't, it's too hard, I tried', but I didn't really try hard," she said.

"But now, I believe that I can, I will and I will keep going until I do."

Ms Austin wanted to highlight that the Cambridge Weight Plan had been developed by doctors in the UK and it's been going for over 30 years.

You can get in contact with Ms Austin through the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic Facebook page.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Lawrence Hall reaches a new milestone

Lawrence Hall reaches a new milestone

Community come out in big numbers to celebrate the birthday of the Lawrence Hall

New aged care facility in Yamba receives government funding

PLANS FOR THE FUTURE: Whiddon Group Northern Regional Manager Mary Griffin and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announcing more than $3 million of additional funding for aged care in Yamba.

50 bed facility to receive $3 million in ongoing funding

Goanna Pulling is back

Goanna Pulling is back! Members of the Wooli community came together to help support Goanna Pulling and have the event go forward for 2017.

Goanna Pulling Chamionships to go ahead

New weight loss clinic opens in Grafton

Karen Austin opens the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic on Saturday where she will help people gain control of their weight with the Cambridge Weight Plan.

Need help losing weight?

Local Partners

Lawrence Hall reaches a new milestone

Community come out in big numbers to celebrate the birthday of the Lawrence Hall

Resurfacing of the highway continues

ROAD WORKS AHEAD:Photo: Jodie Dixon / Isis Town & Country

Work continuing on the Pacific Highway

10 things to do this weekend

PARTY: Patricia Taber, Lorna Reeves and Robert Reeves get ready for the 125th birthday of the Lawrence Hall.

What's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Bowling barefoot for big cause

Barefoot Bowls is on at the GDSC

Westpac Helicopter fundraiser Bowls Day this month

Clarence Valley Gig Guide

Catch UK-born now Byron Bay based Jack Eastwood at the Pacific Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

List of acts playing in the Clarence this weekend

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

ROBBIE Williams was helped by 50,000 of his Manchester fans last night after he struggled to get through his song Angels.

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

Eckersley band is back

GRAFTON BOUND: Adam Eckersley Band are coming to Grafton to play at the Grafton Racecourse as part of the 40th Grafton Truck Show.

Adam Eckersley Band here for Chip In cup day

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Quarter of an Acre- 4 Bedroom plus Pool

20 ADMIRALTY COURT, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $599,000

What a magnificent home, size, quality and room for the boat and caravan in a very desirable street. Extensive lounge and dining area as well as spacious air...

TRANQUIL 1 ACRE SETTING

8 Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 Auction

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This three bedroom plus study brick home was built in 1994 and is set on a landscaped one acre (4,000 m2) block. Over...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

35 Harwood Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $260,000

INTERSTATE OWNERS SAY SELL! Set on a flood free 594m2 block in town. The home, which is estimated to have been built in the 1970's, is of solid construction with...

Escape to the Country

139 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

In today's market Waterview Heights is proving to be hot property and this stunning Perry Home is going to be no exception. Situated on approximately 5,000sqm and...

Premier Alice Street Position

47 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Alice Street is the place to be if you want a growing investment in Grafton. One of the most sought after streets in town and one that produces very few properties...

Country Living Close to Town

1/109 Ellem Lane, The Whiteman 2460

House 4 3 6 AUCTION

Every now and then there is a property that comes along that you know will be high on the buyer list and will be the one property that everyone will want to...

Buyers Take Note!

193 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Low set, out of flood and close to schools and shops a fantastic offering suited to both owner occupiers and investors alike! Boasting a very comfortable floor...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 459,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Motivated Vendors - Act Now!

11 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 $ 370,000

Situated in the established Bailey's Estate this wonderful property provides all the necessary comforts needed to make a home and with realistic vendors it won't...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!