New wheels for mobile library

BOOKED OUT: Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons perused a few books when the mobile library service stopped in at Brushgrove. Debbie Newton

THE Clarence Valley Council mobile library service has a new set of 'digital' wheels thanks to a $132,000 NSW Government grant for a new van.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons inspected the van when it stopped in Brushgrove last week.

"It is important that all Clarence residents have access to library services regardless of where they live,” MrGulaptis said.

"The new van is more cost-efficient and library staff will train users of the mobile service in how to use and get the most out of digital services.

"The mayor and I had a bit of fun with some of the new technology, including the 3D goggles which took us on a thrilling virtual rollercoaster ride.

"I encourage locals to visit the mobile service when it next comes to their area as they won't be disappointed.”

Mr Gulaptis said local library services were set to improve further in the Clarence due to its share of a record $60million announced by the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government last month.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons said it was terrific to receive this funding for a new mobile library service which would provide more targeted services to 12 outlying areas across the Clarence Valley.

"It's great to see the mobile library not only providing a traditional book library but including a digital education program to enable the community to better utilise digital library services.

"In a future increasingly dominated by digital service delivery, residents who are unable to easily access a physical library can now gain skills and knowledge to help them through the process of becoming digitally enabled.

"I'd also like to thank the NSW Government for the increased funding recently announced to maintain and expand library services.”