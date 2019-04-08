New workshop that just might save a life

A mental health workshop for Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander peoples is being rolled out across the Clarence Valley

MENTAL health first aid workshops for indigenous peoples are being rolled out across the Clarence Valley in a bid to arm the community with essential skills that just might save a life.

The course provides initial support to people developing a mental illness or experiencing a mental health crisis.

"We have already received a very positive response to these workshops," senior remote training coordinator for NESA Wendy French said.

"So far we have about 90 people registered so it just goes to show that it's needed in this region.

Ms French said the course covered the same topics in the mainstream mental health first aid workshop but was tailored to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspective.

"Social and emotional well-being is a very big area that is contextualised for indigenous groups," she said.

"And our trainers are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander which makes everyone feel more comfortable knowing their own mob are delivering this information."

Ms French said the workshops, which will be presented across the Clarence Valley over the next few weeks, were open to anyone interested in attending.

"We're finding that about half of those attending are from indigenous communities and the other half are frontline workers that work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," she said.

"Some school principals have also jumped on board and registered their staff which is great."

For more information or to register to attend a workshop please phone Wendy on 0402 494 670 or email wendys@nesa.com.au