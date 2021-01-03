NEW YEAR: 8 Lower River businesses for sale

WHETHER you’ve just moved to the Lower Clarence area looking to take advantage of the boom times predicted, or a local who’s had their eye on a career change, there’s plenty of established businesses on offer.

It might be a cafe, a fashion house or even a barber shop, but as these listings show, there’s plenty of opportunity to take over a business in the new year.

Here’s a selection of what’s available:

Cafe Angourie – 11-13/15 The Crescent, Angourie – $220,000

Cafe Angourie – for sale

Cafe Angourie is an iconic local business opportunity that is simply too good to miss!

Enjoying the popular location of Angourie, close to famous beaches, Cafe Angourie is offered for sale on a “walk-in-walk-out” basis, allowing for the new owner to trade immediately, just in time for the peak holiday season.

Unlike many business opportunities, this is more than simply a cafe. Cafe Angourie is a brand, it has a strong social media presence, a select retail offering, liquor license, and most importantly, it still has immense opportunity to grow.

This will sell fast, so be quick to act here. Once it‘s gone, there won’t be a second chance.

Inquire with agent Ray White Yamba

Zig Zag Boutique – 6/8 Yamba St, Yamba – $75,000 SAV

Zig Zag boutique – business for sale

With much regret it is time for the current owner to hand over the reins of this stylish ladies boutique & enjoy her family & the beauty of Yamba. With passion & enthusiasm she has nurtured this business, transforming it into the flourishing well renowned boutique & souvenir store it is today. Locals and holiday makers have been appreciating the quality range and personal service this boutique has offered over the past 19 years.

Zig Zag Boutique is the perfect business for an owner operator wanting to make that sea change & move to the well renowned Far North Coast.

This business has room to expand the hours & create an online business profile plus extend the already exclusive range.

One of the best-selling ranges with potential to expand includes “Pacific Creations” offering something for everyone, with products designed & sourced specifically for Yamba holiday makers looking for a unique memento of their trip. Pacific Creations specialise in quality ladies’ & men’s T-shirts, hoodies, board shorts, caps, and other keepsakes.

Zig Zag Boutique is in a high-profile retail location & is close to the extremely busy Calypso Caravan Park with a track record of tourists patronising the boutique & taking advantage of the many exclusive brands available.

Inquire with agent Yamba Iluka Real Estate

Harwood Farm Store – 10 Morpeth St, Yamba – $320,000 + stock

Harwood Farm Sale – business for sale

This is a great opportunity to secure a very well-established business in an area where a great lifestyle is also easily enjoyed.

“Harwood Farm Store” is a well-known local business that has been very well supported by residence of the Clarence Valley for many years. Offering what is essentially rural, agricultural and garden supplies, the business itself services a large area where very few businesses of this kind trade.

Ideal for a couple to run together, or to operate as a family business, the business comes with a great reputation and a long list of existing customers, assuring the lucky new owners of the ability to keep trading successfully into the future.

A thorough review of this opportunity won‘t disappoint. Make your interest known today!

Inquire with agent Ray White Yamba

Latitude 29 – 16 Yamba Street, Yamba – $199,000

Latitude 29 cafe – business for sale.

Be your own boss and escape the rat race with a move to the best and most idyllic small town on the NSW Coast.

Being sold WIWO, the transition to ownership of this prime positioned cafe and coffee shop could not be easier, with well over $100,000 worth of inventory included in the sale, a reasonable and renewable lease and experienced staff roster, (comprised of those who want to stay)…. you can certainly hit the ground running.

Occupying one of the best positions on Yamba’s main street, the established Latitude 29 cafe has been selling the finest coffee, cakes and food for some 6 years. There is considerable upside on offer from this modern and practical premises that is located in a town with a burgeoning holiday market. Be it a licenced restaurant (STCA) by night, cafe by day, the services, scope and quality of design exist here to facilitate significant expansion of the already strong financial performance.

Inquire with agent First National Real Estate

Sandbar Cafe & Restaurant – 30 Clarence St, Yamba – By Negotiation

Sandbar cafe in Yamba – business for sale

As one of Yamba‘s most well located cafe/restaurants, Sandbar is an outstanding opportunity to maximise your future income potential.

Surrounded by motels and resorts, and being right in the heart of Yamba‘s vibrant hospitality precinct, foot traffic and easy access for your clientele will give the lucky new owner of this business confidence that strong ongoing trade is very achievable here.

Offered on a “walk-in-walk-out” basis, including trained staff with chef and baristas, this is an opportunity to successfully trade from the day that you take ownership.

Attractively priced to ensure a quick sale, now is the time to secure your future!

Ideally located cafe/restaurant on Yamba Hill

Surrounded by hotels and resorts, providing consistent clientele

Well-planned premises allows indoor & outdoor dining

Full commercial kitchen ready for immediate operation

Offered on a walk-in-walk-out basis, ready for you to start trading

Long lease in place ensuring a secure premises for the future

Great opportunity to secure a successful business & a great lifestyle

Inquire with agent Ray White Yamba

Pizza Hut Yamba – Shop 28 Treelands Drive, Yamba – $65,000 (under offer)

Pizza Hut Yamba – business for sale

This is the chance you have been waiting for! Offering you the opportunity to be your own boss and join the Pizza Hut franchise whilst living the Yamba lifestyle so many dream of is the winning combination on so many levels.

Pizza Hut is one the largest pizza chain in the world with more than 12,000 Pizza Hut Restaurants and Delivery Units operating worldwide. Approximately 250 stores are located in Australia.

Operating 7 days a week, this well respected business is fully operational and income generating from day one for a new owner.

With an ever increasing tourist trade and the highway upgrade bringing plenty of new families into Yamba, the turnover of this business is continually increasing and there’s still plenty of scope to further develop this already successful business.

Inquire with agent Raine and Horne Yamba

Barber Shop – Treelands Drive, Yamba – By Negotiation

Yamba Barbershop for sale on Treelands Drive

Enjoying a prime location opposite Yamba Shopping Fair, and with a long list of loyal clientele who continually support this well-established barber shop, this is a ready-made opportunity to you to secure an affordable business and successfully trade from the day you take ownership.

Established in 2016, and well presented inside and out, the business itself is one that is very manageable for a single barber, while also being set up for a second barber for future growth if desired.

With consistent turnover, a secure long-term lease, and being one of very few barber shops within the popular coastal town of Yamba, this is a very attractive opportunity to secure your future and grow a business of your very own.

Inquire with agent Ray White Yamba

Hooked On Seafood – 8 River Street, Maclean – $95,000 + SAV

Hooked On Seafood – Business for Sale

Owners of this specialty take away seafood outlet have grown their business over the last 3 years, adapting well to the current economic conditions, but due to personal circumstances, they need to get it sold.

This creates a fantastic opportunity for a new person to come in, learn the ropes and take the business into the future, where takeaway seafood and burgers are an enduring favourite.

Well established in the CBD ‘Hooked on Seafood Maclean’ is popular, well run and showing excellent returns. Perfectly suited for a couple or family operation the business is strong enough to provide a good income for owner operator and staff.

The premises consists of two shop spaces so there is plenty of room inside and good exposure to the main street. Being Takeaway only, there are no issues of seated dining and with the increase of extra cookers, the business has been able to expand and keep in step of the local demand. Holiday trade will soon pick up pace, creating an assured profitable time to get in and take over.

If you are looking to be your own boss in a successful established local business and take control of your own working future, this thriving little business can be yours for $95,000 + SAV. Offered as a going concern, all plant & equipment is included, an inventory is available on request.

Inquire with agent Clarence Property Agents