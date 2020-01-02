New year, new chance to get recycling right

AS IT gets harder to lump our recycling on to developing nations, there is a growing push do recycling right.

Amid changes to China’s recycling rules in 2018, Councils across the country are encouraging people to make simple changes to their recycling routines to ensure the community can get the most out of each product.

The key message in the #Recycle Right campaign is to ‘keep it simple’, and armed with these six tips people can help council keep recycling out of landfill.

Keep it Simple

Only recycle household items made of plastic, glass, steel, aluminium, paper and cardboard and item that is made out of more than one type of material cannot be recycled, unless you can separate the material.

Keep out Soft Plastics

People need to keep out all soft plastics including plastic bags, soft plastic packaging, cling wrap, pasta packets, bread bags. These can be recycled at to major supermarket ‘Redcycle’ collection points instead of being put in the bin.

Keep out Small Items

Do not place anything smaller than a credit card into your recycling bin including bottle lids, bread tags and straws. Council can no longer accept these, even if collected together in an old milk bottle.

If it’s smaller than a credit card, keep it out.

Small pieces of paper or cardboard can be put in the green organics bin, and other small items in your red landfill bin. Larger lids such as the lids off yoghurt tubs can go in your yellow recycling bin on or off the container.

Keep it Safe

Keep it safe for our materials recovery facility workers and our machines by keeping out anything hazardous that can harm our workers or anything that can stop or damage the machines.

Particularly things that can get wrapped around the machinery such as strapping, cords, clothing, hose, netting, wire, fishing line, building materials, chemicals and other hazardous materials.

Household problem waste such as car batteries, fire extinguishers, gas bottles, oil, paint and large e-waste such as computers, laptops and TVs can be dropped off free of charge at our Community Recycling Centres in Grafton and Maclean.

Keep it Clean

Keep it clean by rinsing or wiping out containers of any food or drink and by keeping out items that will contaminate your recycling bin. So no food scraps, nappies, dirty paper or cardboard, meat trays, clothing or fabric, soft plastics and polystyrene should be put in the yellow bins.

Keep it Loose

Don’t bag or box your recyclables – just place them loose into your recycling bin.

Things move quickly along the conveyor belts at the materials recovery facility and there is no time for staff to sort out bags or boxes.

China was the largest importer of the world’s recycling, accepting over 30 million tonnes every year and changes to their rules affected the recycling industry across the world.

A spokesperson from Clarence Valley Council said the ‘National Sword Policy’ announced by China now enforces a strict contamination limit of 0.5 per cent, down from 5 per cent, which “sent the global recycling industry into shock.”

“Much of the world’s recycling could not meet this new export standard,” the spokesperson said.

“On the up side, the National Sword Policy is a catalyst for change, forcing us to recycle better, develop new technologies to better sort our recycling and develop new industry within Australia that supports the processing and manufacture of goods using recycled content.”