NEW YEAR SMASH: Fearsome foursome demolish Coutts

Brad Chard swings the ball back into the right-hander during the CRCA Premier League Round 12 clash between Tucabia Copmanhurst and South Services at Lower Fisher Park. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Led by the sheer force of their first string pace attack, Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel made short work of Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel at Ulmarra Showground.

Chasing only 78 runs for victory, Tucabia struggled to master the surface of the wicket in the opening before Dan Cootes (26*) freed the hands to guide the side to dominant six-wicket victory to start the New Year.

But it was a win sewn up before Tucabia's openers had even pulled the pads on.

In an opening spell of pace bowling that would have made Australia's top order nervous, Coutts Crossing had no answers for Tucabia's express seamers as the side floundered at 7-37 at the drinks break.

Brayden Pardoe (3 for 17 off 7) got the rare opportunity to open the bowling alongside captain Brad Chard (2 for 17 off 7.3) and he took full advantage of it removing Coutts top three for only 17 runs.

But it was an afternoon that belonged to left-arm quick Rohan Hackett (3 for 3 off 4), with his mix of sheer pace and swing tearing through the Coutts middle order before drinks.

"As a bowling group, I think it is the best we have all bowled together this season,” he said.

"I think opening with Pup was good; he got the ball swinging around a bit and that worked well with Chardy's aggression.

"And then Addo and I can come on and it really doesn't give the batting side any let up. We have a pretty handy team and it is working well.”

Hackett used his line well to take the ball away from the right-handed batsmen before getting the ball to swing back in at the stumps with two bowled and an LBW to his credit.

Hackett admitted the small target to chase proved to be a slight hindrance to the side at first, but was happy to see the experienced heads guide the side home.

The win saw Tucabia leap Easts into the top two on the GDSC Premier League ladder.

TUC-COP GI HOTEL V COUTTS CROSSING

At Ulmarra Showground

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Umpires: David Honeybrook, Graeme Solomon

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

B North c Bultitude b Pardoe 0 (8)

B Rankin b Pardoe 5 (15)

B Cotten b Pardoe 2 (5)

R Cotten b Hackett 13 (20)

MR McKee b Hackett 10 (22)

N O'Connell c Woods b Adamson 0 (17)

N Daniels lbw b Hackett 0 (2)

C Woods c Cootes b Bultitude 16 (10)

ZJ Cotten b Chard 15 (29)

H Woods c Woods b Chard 7 (20)

M Elkerton not out 0 (11)

Extras (b 1, lb 0, w 8, nb 0 9

ALL-OUT for 77

Overs: 26.3

FoW: 1-1(B North) 2-5(B Cotten) 3-17(B Rankin) 4-30(R Cotten), 5-35(MR McKee) 6-35(N Daniels) 7-37(N O'Connell) 8-60(C Woods), 9-69(ZJ Cotten) 10-77(H Woods)

Bowling: B Chard 7.3-2-17-2(3w), BR Pardoe 7-1-17-3(3w), R Hackett 4-2-3-3, CA Adamson 6-1-18-1(1w), T Bultitude 2-0-21-1(1w)

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

B Ryan c R Cotten b H Woods 8 (29)

BR Pardoe c C Woods b H Woods 5 (10)

MJ Dougherty b R Cotten 8 (9)

DJ Cootes not out 26 (39)

AJ Buchanan lbw b O'Connell 12 (23)

BJ McKenzie not out 9 (5)

Extras (b 5, lb 1, w 9, nb 1) 16

FOUR wickets for 84

Overs: 19

FoW: 1-10(BR Pardoe) 2-25(MJ Dougherty) 3-37(B Ryan) 4-69(AJ Buchanan)

Bowling: H Woods 6.1-1-26-2(6w), R Cotten 8.1-3-25-1(1nb, 3w), ZJ Cotten 4-0-25-0, N O'Connell 1-0-2-1