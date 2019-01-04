New year's nightmare as dog swallows hook in baiting attempt

TRAGEDY AVOIDED: Michaela Tracey's Cavoodle Henry survived a suspected baiting attempt after swallowing a fish hook on new year's day.

HENRY the Cavoodle is lucky to be alive after swallowing a discarded fish hook thrown over the fence in a suspected baiting attempt.

Fur-mother Michaela Tracey, of Birtinya, said the traumatic New Year's Day event nearly killed her beloved pet.

Ms Tracey was taking Henry out for his morning walk when she saw the line hanging out of his mouth.

She said a short tug-of-war ensued but the hook was lodged in little Henry's throat.

He was raced to the after hours Animal Emergency Service Tanawha, with Henry vomiting profusely.

"The vets had two options, put him under anaesthetic and pull it out of his throat, or cut him open," Ms Tracey said.

"Fortunately they were able to hook it out of him but they found a cow's heart which used as bait."

She couldn't speak highly enough of the emergency vet's services.

She said the hook was "huge" and left her pooch in agony but is fortunately on his road to recovery.

"The vets said 'imagine if it got stuck in a human throat, how much damage it would do'," she said.

"Well, my dog is only 6kgs, he almost died.

"Henry is slowing eating and drinking now but his throat is all cut up horribly.

"I don't have children and he means the world to me. I would have been devastated."

Ms Tracey is unsure whether the bait was thrown into her unit complex on purpose but said there had been similar issues in the past.

"It's not okay, just be careful."

RSCPA Queensland said dog baiting is not an unusual occurrence and often is sparked from neighbourly disputes.

"There is no excuse for it, this is taking it to the extreme," Mr Beatty said.

"We had one on the Gold Coast recently where shards of broken glass was used in the bait.

"It is just disgusting."