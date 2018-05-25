Menu
Cherry Taingahue. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Thug mum to be deported for pub bash

by Lea Emery
25th May 2018 5:23 AM
A NEW Zealand mother who tossed another woman headfirst into a concrete floor at the Coomera Boathouse Tavern will be deported, a spokeswoman from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office confirmed.

Cherry Taingahue, 30, was sentenced to 18 months jail after she pleaded guilty in Southport District Court on Wednesday to the vicious attack on October 30, 2016.

"The Minister is unable to comment on an individual case. However, the law provides that a non-citizen who is sentenced to 12 months or more imprisonment will have their visa mandatorily cancelled," the spokeswoman for Mr Dutton said.

The Home Affairs department will now start the process to cancel Taingahue's visa.

When Taingahue gains parole in September she will be released into the department's custody for deportation.

Taingahue has four children, aged between 4 and 12, who all live in Australia.

The attack left a young woman in intensive care for five days, due to severe head injuries.

Taingahue has been living in Australia since 2014 and has not gained citizenship.

