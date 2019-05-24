Newbold takes a 'break' from the game

INJURED: Corey Newbold is a talent both on and off the field.

LAST weekend Maclean Bobcat Corey Newbold ended a decades-long family record for zero broken bones on the soccer field.

"He had just scored an absolute 30-foot rocket before it happened," coach Pete Brossman said.

"We were up about 5-nil at this stage against Yuraygir.

"Then the ball just came over to him on the left side of the park about 10-15 yards (9-13m) away.

"As he looked up, he stood on the ball and did the up and over the feet."

Brossman said the crowd giggled at first, then realised what had happened once Corey stood up, his arm sitting in an eye-wateringly awkward position.

"There was this collective 'ohhh' across the crowd once they knew," Brossman said.

Corey's wrist was broken in two places and dislocated.

"He just stood up, looked over at me, looked down at his arm, then at me. I yelled out 'just look at me and not at your arm'," Brossman said.

Brossman grabbed a bib and proceeded to try and stabilise the injury.

"I couldn't tie it in a sling, so I had to hold it with two pieces and keep him calm because shock was setting in," he said.

Corey's dad Richard said at first he thought Brossman was subbing him off.

"He had just scored a screamer and I turned to Kevvy Crofton and Gary Carmichael and said 'did you see that?' By the time I turned back around I saw Pete with him and quickly realised what was going on," he said.

"I played for years and never broke a bone in my body."

After being stabilised at Maclean, Corey was transferred to Grafton Base Hospital.

"He was so fortunate because apparently a top orthopaedic surgeon happened to be at Grafton Hospital and was about to return home to Sydney," Brossman said.

"When the surgeon heard that Corey and another injured youth were on their way to the hospital, he decided to stay."

Corey underwent a realignment rather than getting plates or pins, though it does mean a full arm cast for the next few weeks.

"He's a bit down in the dumps not being able to play," Richard said.

"He was having a really good start to the year, scoring six to seven goals this season."

Brossman said Corey was an "amazing kid".

"He turned up to training on Tuesday with the cast on. That's the kind of person he is," he said.

In the meantime, Corey has been flooded with well-wishes. Here are a few:

Lauren Guyatt: You took it like an absolute trouper Corey.

Dennis Mavridis: See you at training Tuesday mate.

Evan Lloyd: Rest up Corey, come back better again buddy.

Therese de Lasoul: Have fun collecting graffiti on your cast Corey.

Joy Allen: Great player and nice young fellow to have around canteen. Always willing to help or offer assistance.

Kynan Perkins: You're a God Corey Newbold. Recover fast young man