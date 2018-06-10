Menu
Newborn baby in Brazil survives after being buried alive. Picture: AFP/Brazil Military Police
Newborn survives being buried alive

by AP
10th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

BRAZILIAN police say a newborn girl miraculously survived after being buried alive for seven hours in the central state of Mato Grosso.

The Mato Grosso state police department said in an email Saturday that a 15-year-old gave birth earlier in the week, but believed the baby had died and buried her in the backyard of the indigenous family's house.

The police received an anonymous tip related to the burial and dug up the baby, who was hospitalised and said to be in stable condition.

The baby's grandmother and great-grandmother have been taken into custody pending an investigation.

Police questioned the 15-year-old mother and released her after a few hours.

