My Kitchen Rules 2019 winners Matt Gawthrop and Luke Stewart, cricket mates from Newcastle. Picture: Channel 7
TV

Newcastle underdog mates win MKR finale

by Sally Coates
28th Apr 2019 10:20 PM
Underdogs Matt Gawthrop and Luke Stewart have beaten the favourites in the landmark 10th season of My Kitchen Rules.

In the show's first-ever all-male finale showdown, the teacher and youth worker mates beat out Ibby Moubadder and Romel Kouyan, who controversially spent $30,000 on kitchen hands to do their menial tasks.

Despite this, Gawthrop and Stewart, both from Newcastle, pocketing $250,000 cash and the title of My Kitchen Rules champions.

The duo won with their five-course meal, which included confit salmon with peas, duck ravioli with wild mushroom, barramundi with roasted fennel, beef cheek with parsnip mash and, for dessert, peach bellini.

The all-male contestants in the 10th MRK season final Matt and Luke and Ibby and Romel. Picture: Channel 7
The dishes were judged by a wide range of leading foodies, including of course Pete Evans, Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge as well as Guy Grossi, Guy Turland, Rachel Khoo, Liz Egan, Shannon Martinez, Sean Connolly and Karen Martini.

Gawthrop and Stewart won with a score of 92 out of a possible 100 points with runners-up Moubadder and Kouyan scoring 88 out of 100.

Fassnidge acknowledged the pair's underdog status during judging, saying: "Your five-course menu was slow and steady like you have been the whole competition. You wowed me (during) the whole competition and you wowed me again today."

The result of the competition was kept secret even from the winners, with two alternate endings being filmed to prevent the outcome being leaked in the six-month period from wrap to televised finale.

