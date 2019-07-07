Newing claims race 3 with In Fiore

FINISH LINE: Tony Newing's Kine Lear crosses the line in a race during the July Carnival last year.

RACING: Tony Newing loves Grafton.

The Gosford trainer, who has been "coming up to this carnival for years", struck success last year when he finished with three wins.

The late King Lear won two races during last year's carnival while Dia Vernon won the George's Tree Services Maiden Handicap (1110m).

Last Sunday Newing had two wins on the first day of this year's carnival, Charmed Princess and Rock Sonic both saluting.

Today he made it a trifecta of wins when In Fiore won the George's Tree Services Maiden Handicap (1110m)!

In Fiore was having his sixth start but just his second for Newing.

"He ran third at Scone for us first up," Tony Newing said.

"I think he's going to be a whole lot of fun but we will keep him to the 1200m sprint distances."

He also praised Matthew McGuren for his cool ride.

"Many of jockeys would have panicked but Matthew didn't, that's why you put him on," Newing said.

Matthew McGuren, who is leading the Northern Rivers racing Association jockey's premiership, said In Fiore slipped when the gates opened and had a wall of horses in front of him at one stage.

However the three-year-old gelding son of Postponed surged to the front and was strong though the line.

"He's a nice horse, that was a real nice win," Tony Newing said.

"We had a good year last year and won three races. This year is only getting better and we've won three already."

Charmed Princess and Rock Sonic are entered Wednesday and Newing expects them to run well.

"She (Charmed princess) has won three of five this time in, is going real well. If it rains more look out, she loves it (wet). Rock Sonic is in the Class 2. He's a very nice animal."