Newing stable looking strong ahead of big Grafton return

IN FORM: Stacey and Tony Newing with Rock Sonic, who ran on Ramornie Day in the July Carnival and will be a strong contender in race 1 today as well as Charmed Princess (not running). Adam Hourigan

GOSFORD trainer Tony Newing is having himself quite a year and after taking out trainer of the 2019 July Racing Carnival he returns to the Clarence River Jockey Club tomorrow for another roll of the dice.

Newing's most in-form horse coming into the meeting is undoubtedly Rock Sonic who despite a weaker run during the July Carnival has been hard to beat in recent weeks.

In his last three races the five-year old gelding has claimed first in a 1546m run in Lismore, third in an 1808m in Bathurst and most recently first in a 1900m in Casino just over a week ago.

Newing said it was the horses first got at the 1900m in Casino and is looking forward to taking another step up.

"He's been going really well, we're looking forward to getting him up to the 2200m. We've been waiting a couple of years to get him up to a stay and trip and that's the first time we were able to get him there,” Newing said.

"For various different reasons he hasn't had enough preparation to get him up to a big trip but he's ready now.”

Rock Sonic will run in the Buy a Kosciuszko Ticket Class 3 Handicap (2217m) that goes at 1.05pm and although it's a small field, Newing is wary of Miss Fraser ridden by Ben Looker.

"I think Kris Lees' horse Miss Fraser has to be respected but outside of that it's an average staying race,” he said.

"Small fields can quite often throw up a bit of a monopoly with the way the races are run so they can be quite tricky.”

Newing has two more runners on the day, the first of which is four-year old mare Charging Clear running in the Village Green Hotel F&M Class 1 Handicap (1005m).

"She always runs the same race, she lacks ability but she never shirks a task. She's extremely honest and she always races well but unfortunately her best is not usually good enough,” he said.

"It's a nice race for her, she could go top four.”

Newings last runner on the day is a new addition to his stables in four-year old gelding Empathy, who has been in decent form but the Gosford trainer is still looking to figure out his strengths.

"We haven't raced him yet, it's is first start for us on Monday. He's a nice horse, I think he's in the right race but it'll just be a bit of trial and error with him on his first start,” he said.

"We'll try start riding him quite, he's been racing well on pace but not quite getting the job done so we'll take a backwards step from the barriers and see if he can finish strong.”

Empathy will run in the last race at 4.45pm.