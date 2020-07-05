Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Looker finishes well ahead of the pack on Tony Newing-trained Gogh Fox in race 3 of South Grafton Cup Day at the 2020 July Racing Carnival.
Ben Looker finishes well ahead of the pack on Tony Newing-trained Gogh Fox in race 3 of South Grafton Cup Day at the 2020 July Racing Carnival.
Horses

Newing’s Gogh Fox silences critics with resounding win

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
5th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TONY Newing loves the July Carnival.

The Gosford-based trainer got his first winner of the 2020 carnival in dominant fashion when Ben Looker brought three-year-old gelding Gogh Fox home by a mile in the George’s Tree Service Maiden Handicap 1100m on Sunday.

For Newing it was nothing out of the ordinary, but he made sure the owners were taking note as he proved their doubts unwarranted.

“It was beautiful, just what we like,” Newing said.

“We copped a lot of criticism off some of the owners but it was good to see him get home. I work my ass off and I don’t cop criticism that’s not deserved.”

The win was Looker’s second for the afternoon after Stephen Lee’s Patriot Missile crossed first in the 2200m staying opener at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Fellow in-form jockey Belinda Hodder was searching for her first win of the day on Colt Prosser-trained Bonnie Joy, but Mitch Newman-trained Debrief surprised a few with a late surging win in the short 1000m Class 1 Handicap.

The win was Newman’s first go at a race in Grafton.

“We’ve worked him out, 1000m is his go,” Newman said.

“We’ve been trying to get him higher up but he has been most consistent at the 1000m.”

Trusted jockey Ms Cejay Graham doing the job for Newman with a stellar ride on the day.

“She rode him an absolute treat. She’s had three rides for three wins for us now,” Newman said.

“He’s just got that kick about him. We thought the seven hour trip would knock the edge off him but it didn’t.”

ben looker gogh fox july carnival 2020 tony newing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Can Cogliere join elite South Grafton Cup company?

        premium_icon Can Cogliere join elite South Grafton Cup company?

        Horses ONLY a handful of horses have won the South Grafton Cup more than once in more than 100 years of the race's history.

        PHOTOS: Lions send premiers home empty-handed

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Lions send premiers home empty-handed

        Soccer Coffs City impress in their Coastal Premier League debut, sending the southern...

        Government: Coming to a car park near you

        premium_icon Government: Coming to a car park near you

        News Nothing says ‘we’re in the 21st century’ like registering a birth at an RSL club

        Looker ready to launch long-distance Missile

        premium_icon Looker ready to launch long-distance Missile

        Horses Sunday’s South Grafton Cup Day opener is set to release a staying sensation on the...