Newing’s Gogh Fox silences critics with resounding win

Ben Looker finishes well ahead of the pack on Tony Newing-trained Gogh Fox in race 3 of South Grafton Cup Day at the 2020 July Racing Carnival.

TONY Newing loves the July Carnival.

The Gosford-based trainer got his first winner of the 2020 carnival in dominant fashion when Ben Looker brought three-year-old gelding Gogh Fox home by a mile in the George’s Tree Service Maiden Handicap 1100m on Sunday.

For Newing it was nothing out of the ordinary, but he made sure the owners were taking note as he proved their doubts unwarranted.

“It was beautiful, just what we like,” Newing said.

“We copped a lot of criticism off some of the owners but it was good to see him get home. I work my ass off and I don’t cop criticism that’s not deserved.”

The win was Looker’s second for the afternoon after Stephen Lee’s Patriot Missile crossed first in the 2200m staying opener at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Fellow in-form jockey Belinda Hodder was searching for her first win of the day on Colt Prosser-trained Bonnie Joy, but Mitch Newman-trained Debrief surprised a few with a late surging win in the short 1000m Class 1 Handicap.

The win was Newman’s first go at a race in Grafton.

“We’ve worked him out, 1000m is his go,” Newman said.

“We’ve been trying to get him higher up but he has been most consistent at the 1000m.”

Trusted jockey Ms Cejay Graham doing the job for Newman with a stellar ride on the day.

“She rode him an absolute treat. She’s had three rides for three wins for us now,” Newman said.

“He’s just got that kick about him. We thought the seven hour trip would knock the edge off him but it didn’t.”