Newly crowned Alana proud to be Grafton's Queen

WHEN Alana Gordon signed up for her chance to be Jacaranda Queen, winning was the last thing on her mind, all she wanted to do was fundraise as hard as she could to give back to the festival.

Now, with the festival nearing the end, the Queen crown on her head and having raised more than $23,000 for the festival, Mrs Gordon said she's only grown to love the Jacaranda Festival more.

"I wanted to give next years festival a bit of a head start so it can be bigger and better than this year has been," Mrs Gordon said.

"It's just been phenomenal to be crowned Grafton's Jacaranda Queen and it's just an honour.

"The week so far has been eye opening, being a busy working mum I don't get to go to things around town and as a normal person of the public you can't just walk into the support unit at Grafton High School or day care centres and it has been amazing just to see what we have to offer, the woodwork show, the gem club, it's just been so special."

The phone has been ringing off the hook since the Jacaranda Queen crowning with family, friends and the community sharing their excitement with Mrs Gordon about her crowning.

"It's been crazy, I feel terrible that I haven't been able to get back to people, but it's been pretty special and to have children look at you like you're the Queen is really special," she said.

Mrs Gordon said she hopes her candidacy will give people who thought it might be too late, or they were too busy to run for Jacaranda Queen, the courage to give it a go.

"Apart from the age (cut off), it's not too late, I know life is busy but I think it's important to make time for the important things. For me, definitely the Jacaranda Festival is an important thing," she said.

One of the best parts of this years festival for Mrs Gordon was the support she received from her family, especially on crowning night.

"They are ecstatic, my little boy just melted my heart (when I was crowned), they were all there but the other two fell asleep and he came up on stage and said to me, he touched each side of my face and he said 'oh mummy I am so, so proud of you', and Charlotte woke up the next morning and she was just ecstatic because she didn't know that I'd won," she said.

With the Jacaranda Festival living up to more than what Mrs Gordon could have hoped for, she'd recommend it to anyone.

"Enter with open eyes and an open heart, it's massive, it does take a lot of time and a lot of dedication but I would highly recommend it to anyone, or thinking of doing it, come and have a chat because I'd love to talk to you about it," she said.