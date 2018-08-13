Menu
Nextra Earlville News staff Ashton Davis, Joel Philip, Annie Duff and Sara-Jane Bacon celebrate a division-one win.
Qld couple starts married life with lotto win

13th Aug 2018 1:47 PM

A NEWLYWED Cairns couple have had a dream start to their marriage after winning $671,513 in Saturday Gold Lotto.

The groom's entry was one of six division-one wins across the country.

The win continues the Far North's lucky lotto streak, with regular wins over the past couple of years which included a staggering $40 million windfall for a young Cairns mum.

The newlyweds purchased their winning ticket at Nextra Earlville News at Stockland Shopping Centre.

The couple was busy walking down the aisle on Saturday and only learned about their win this morning.

"We just got married," the groom said.

"This is by far the best wedding gift we've received.

"You've just made our year I reckon. We wouldn't have gotten around to checking our ticket for a few days."

The Cairns man said he had marked his entry with the same special numbers for several years.

While the couple has yet to decide how they will use their windfall, they believe it is a good omen for their marriage.

Nextra Earlville News manager Joel Philips said he congratulated the couple on their double win - getting married and winning division one.

