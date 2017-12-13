Newlyweds light up their first Christmas

SHINE A LIGHT: Katherine and Gavin Yates are celebrating their first Christmas together.

IT ALL started with one string of Christmas lights, and it's snowballed from there.

For their very first Christmas together, Katherine and Gavin Yates have gone all out with lights at their Knotts Close home, making it a Christmas to remember.

Mr Yates said shopping for the lights had become an addiction.

"We got married in September and we only had a little bit of time to talk about Christmas lights," Mrs Yates said.

The Yates have been using Pinterest for inspiration, and they've already got ideas for next year.

"We've got 12 months so (it's going to be bigger)," Mrs Yates said.

The newlyweds are celebrating a lot of firsts at the moment, and they wanted to make sure this Christmas wasn't forgotten.

"It's our first time with so many things and in 10 years when you're older and the kids move out, we will be doing the lights and we will be able to say 'remember the first year, we did good, but look at it now'."

The couple also want to encourage more people in Grafton to put up lights and get into the Christmas spirit.

"If every single person did it, imagine the kids (reaction)," Mrs Yates said.

"Walking around for Christmas eve, I've seen suburbs do it, all of these houses have gone to some kind of effort and it's not just about the lights, it brings people back to that community feeling which is becoming so lost.

"Our neighbours check our lights every night, they stop in for updates to see the new updates, or if they see something we might not have seen, they stop in and let us know."

Where to find Christmas lights:

Eggins St, Grafton

Margaret Cresent, South Grafton

Vere St, South Grafton

Dobie St, Grafton (between Alice and Turf streets)

Knotts Close, Grafton

Miller St, Grafton

Armidale Rd, South Grafton

Fitzgerald St, South Grafton

If you have a Christmas light display, email us at newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au