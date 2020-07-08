Menu
Mitch Newmain’s Eighth Immortal (left) beats out Matt Dunn’s Our Echo (number 2) in the RACE 5 KENSEI CLUB RETURNING IN 2021 CG&E CLASS 2 SHOWCASE HANDICAP (1100 METRES)
Horses

Newman dumps Dunn with Immortal wet-track effort

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
HAWKESBURY trainer Mitch Newman is having a July Carnival to remember after Eighth Immortal edged Matt Dunn frontrunner Our Echo in race 5 on Wednesday.

The Kensei Club Returning in 2021 GC&E Class 2 Showcase Handicap 1100m was Newman’s second win from two starts at the carnival after clinching victory with Debrief on South Grafton Cup Day.

“I’ve only had two runners. I brought one up on Sunday and it got the job done,” Newman said.

A delayed race call had Newman on the edge of his seat but he was relieved to see his horse get home.

“I didn’t think he was going to get there. The TV I was watching on was a little bit behind the call here. The caller said he got it and I thought ‘he’s not gonna get there’, but he got the job done,” he said.

Newman said the five-year-old gelding has had trouble with his starts but jockey Mitchell Bell managed to make up the ground.

“This one’s been going well but he’s just a bit unreliable out of the barriers and he missed it again today,” he said.

“He’s a bit one-paced so he needed a bit of luck and he got the break at the right time.”

A menacing downpour threatened to derail Eighth Immortal’s chances but Newman said he was happy it was only just setting in.

“He’s won on a soft but it wasn’t ideal. We definitely wouldn’t have wanted him running in the last. Luckily it wasn’t enough on the track to effect him,” he said.

july carnival 2020 mitch newman ramornie handicap day
Grafton Daily Examiner

