Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News Corp to boycott Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

A general view of Surfers Paradise Beach on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
A general view of Surfers Paradise Beach on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
by Darren Davidson

NEWS Corp Australia will boycott the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the PyeongChang Winter Olympics next year over a rights dispute with the organisers that could have repercussions for years to come as publishers grapple with the 24-hour online news agenda.

The boycott of the Commonwealth Games could also escalate as news agency Australian Associated Press and Fairfax Media comtempalte joining News Corp in not having journalists officially accredited to cover the Games that take place from April 4 to 15.

News Corp has told the Commonwealth Games Federation based in London and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie it will not seek accreditation for journalists and photographers after the sides failed to reach a deal that relaxes stringent restrictions around the online use of pictures and video from events.

News Corp has also sent notification to the Australian Olympic Committee in relation to the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea from February 9 to 25.

News Corp will still cover the Commonwealth Games and Winter Olympics but will not have photographers or journalists ­inside the venues. ­Instead, written articles and videos will be produced from outside the stadiums. The company believes that if it agrees to the news access rules, it will be more restricted in the video content it can produce.

More at The Australian

Topics:  commonwealth games gold coast media news corp australia

News Corp Australia
POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 27-30

POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 27-30

A CHAMPION for environment, controversial animal shelter owner, staunch unionist and world class conductor fill the first four spots in our inaugural Power 30.

Iluka recycles the love

Ayden Wyse has been picking up rubbish on the side of the road in Iluka, now the community is raising money for him.

Community raising money for rubbish collector

NSW Catholic school staff to stop work this morning

Thousands of Catholic school teachers to walk off job this morning.

Wood to replace Rainbow in rep side

Coutts Crossing captain Nick Wood took 5 for 37 in the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 4th November, 2017.

Coutts Crossing captain gets a call up for Clarence River.

Local Partners