Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Really, Courier Mail?
Really, Courier Mail?
Opinion

News sites way off the mark with Milat adult nappy headlines

JOSH PRESTON
12th Mar 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OPINION: The Courier Mail and other leading news sites seemingly tripped over themselves trying to break this latest INCREDIBLE headline about notorious Australian serial killer Ivan Milat:

He died wearing an adult nappy.

Sorry but … who f***ing cares?

Ivan Milat. Picture: Supplied.
Ivan Milat. Picture: Supplied.

I feel ashamed to be working in the media when I see crap headlines and story leads like this.

Yes, Milat was one of the most vile human beings to ever walk this part of the earth.

Serial killer Ivan Milat's dying days spent in an 'adult nappy'

But this is just pathetic. Honestly, how did this make it off the drawing board?

I don't get it. Were the references to him wearing a nappy designed to publicly humiliate him?

How did the almighty brains trust not see the glaring issue here?

I have no sympathy for Milat or any plight he faced.

Serial killer Ivan Milat.
Serial killer Ivan Milat.

But I do have sympathy for the many, many thousands of upstanding citizens who have to endure what Milat had - oesophageal cancer and stomach cancer.

Both are horrific conditions for anyone to have to go through, and the prognosis with either of the two can be bleak.

Ivan Milat's cause of death revealed by NSW Coroner

The unfortunate reality is that so many people have to wear incontinence pants for one reason or another at some stage in life.

I don't know … maybe it would have been smarter to reflect on the time Milat went on a nine-day hunger strike in jail because he wanted a PlayStation.

This? This is way off the mark.

editorial ivan milat media opinion
Gympie Times

Just In

    When you can get your $100

    When you can get your $100
    • 12th Mar 2021 12:28 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MY FIRST YEAR: Our first cute video of our kindy kids

        Premium Content MY FIRST YEAR: Our first cute video of our kindy kids

        My First Year In preparation for the big day, we’re asking our kindy kids what they think of school, and their plans for the future in an ongoing series. Today, we asked Iluka...

        WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        Whats On From the fungal wizardry of mushrooms to fast paddling, plan your week with this...

        Daily Catch-Up: March 12, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 12, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        COVID app glitch affected check-ins

        COVID app glitch affected check-ins

        Health Service NSW experienced outages including COVID-safe check-ins at venues