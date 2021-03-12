News sites way off the mark with Milat adult nappy headlines

OPINION: The Courier Mail and other leading news sites seemingly tripped over themselves trying to break this latest INCREDIBLE headline about notorious Australian serial killer Ivan Milat:

He died wearing an adult nappy.

Sorry but … who f***ing cares?

I feel ashamed to be working in the media when I see crap headlines and story leads like this.

Yes, Milat was one of the most vile human beings to ever walk this part of the earth.

But this is just pathetic. Honestly, how did this make it off the drawing board?

I don't get it. Were the references to him wearing a nappy designed to publicly humiliate him?

How did the almighty brains trust not see the glaring issue here?

I have no sympathy for Milat or any plight he faced.

But I do have sympathy for the many, many thousands of upstanding citizens who have to endure what Milat had - oesophageal cancer and stomach cancer.

Both are horrific conditions for anyone to have to go through, and the prognosis with either of the two can be bleak.

The unfortunate reality is that so many people have to wear incontinence pants for one reason or another at some stage in life.

I don't know … maybe it would have been smarter to reflect on the time Milat went on a nine-day hunger strike in jail because he wanted a PlayStation.

This? This is way off the mark.